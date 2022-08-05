I decided to take summer vacation seriously, to take longer walks, not do anything too taxing, to avoid headline political controversies, to read more things in my “maybe someday” pile.
So on my first day of my summer vacation, I bought a newspaper and decided to actually read an article when I might normally just glance at the headline. It was “Bill Russell, Celtics legend, dies at 88.”
I knew he was tall and great, but I never knew how courageous he was for race relations, how he was known for a having a wonderful laugh, and how he was not the highest scorer but was a consummate team player. He is said to have played with selflessness, often leaving the scoring to others.
I learned that his statue in Boston City Hall Plaza is surrounded by quotes about leadership and character ... all this despite facing racial hate and personal attacks. Next time I’m in Boston, I’ll pause longer in City Hall Plaza!
Summertime learnings. I admit that even when on “vacation,” I really do enjoy reading books that could be considered work related. I especially like making time for Jewish authors like Rabbi Harold Kushner.
On my shelf, I found one of his books called “When All You’ve Ever Wanted Isn’t Enough.” He points out the realism and wisdom of the biblical book of Ecclesiastes, that all our striving in this life can be “vanity” (futility), that we can have great wealth and power and still feel empty and sense that something is missing.
Kushner then turns to theologian Martin Buber, who made the expression “I and Thou” famous. He makes the point that it is our relationships that are most important in life, not our successes or acquisitions. Buber explains that our relationships with others can often take on an I-It form rather than an I-Thou form.
In an I-It mode, we often objectify others, or treat them as superiors or inferiors. Buber explains that love will always have an I-Thou quality, which is respect for the dignity of all and true dialogue others. (Sounds like how Bill Russell lived, with respectful teamwork, loving relationships; he once said he knew that he was loved since his birth!)
I’ve heard many references to Buber’s I-Thou teachings (beginning with a divine creator who “loves” the creation), and an I-Thou necessity in human relationships, but I just learned how it all came about for Buber.
Apparently when young, he lived with his grandparents on a farm. One day, when about 11 years old, Buber was stroking his horse’s neck. Because he “loved” the horse, he had the realization that the horse also must have had a feeling about what It’s like to have a small boy patting his neck! It was like one soul relating to another soul, an I-Thou experience.
Anyone who has ever loved an animal can surely identify with Buber’s young awakening. I never had a dog when young, but now, having a new puppy, I’m learning many things: It’s fun to play chase, perhaps even one’s tail.
Chasing a ball can be more successful, though bringing it back to the thrower might not happen (After all, puppies can have a mind of their own!) Naps are very important, sometimes for those around you! and when no one else pays attention to you, just chew on a good book!
Hope you enjoy new and simple learnings this summer. All living beings are great teachers, ones with whom we can have an I-Thou relationship.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
