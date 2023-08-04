Then he called the crowd to him and said to them, “Listen and understand: It is not what goes into the mouth that defiles a person, but it is what comes out of the mouth that defiles.” But Peter said to him, “Explain this parable to us.” Then he said, “Are you also still without understanding? Do you not see that whatever goes into the mouth enters the stomach and goes out into the sewer? But what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this is what defiles.
Matthew 15:10-12, 15-18 (NRSVUE)
Imagine yourself, a first-grader, spruced up and ready for school, standing at the bus stop. The bus doors swing open and you carefully ascend the giant stairs. When you reach the top, the bus driver says with a smile, “Don’t you look happy today! It’s nice to see you!”
With a bounce in your step and a smile on your face, you find your seat. You walk into school knowing that today you have to sit next to the new kid, but you bet they will be nice and you might make a new friend.
When you see the school bully round the corner, you think, “Not today, bully!” and walk right by with confidence. That one comment from the bus driver helped you know you’ve got the stuff.
Now, imagine the next day, waiting again for the bus, and this time when the doors open, you look up and it’s another driver, facing straight forward, glaring through the windshield in front of her. You manage those giant stairs again and as you reach the top she snarls, “Hurry up, we don’t have all day!” with a scowl on her face.
You take your seat, feeling sorry that she was mad at you – you were doing your best with those stairs! As you arrive at school, you remember that you have to sit next to the new kid and that they were pretty shy yesterday, but now that you think of it, maybe they just didn’t want to talk to you and didn’t want to be friends.
Again, the school bully comes around the corner and you double back, not wanting to chance an encounter. That one comment from the bus driver made you feel like you were a problem, and that you’d better do a better job of being you – or maybe be someone different entirely! – if you want people to like you.
Friends, for a long time, I heard a kind, uplifting word from someone else as a statement on who I was. If they said something good, I must be good. If I heard a cruel or critical thing, I must be bad or wrong. I lived into young adulthood never examining this way of understanding my worth.
Then, I heard this wisdom from Jesus afresh: “What comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart.” Hear it: Someone’s words toward you, kind or cruel, are not first and foremost a statement of who you are, but an insight into what is in their own heart. If they say kind things, it is because they have kindness and love inside them. If they say cruel or critical things, it is because they are unhappy at heart.
Certainly, a friend can be correct in noticing something good in you. Take the compliment! Someone can give you insight by offering a correction or another way of doing things, too, this can be helpful.
But Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 15 helps us remember that people’s words give us a window into who they are as much or more than they tell us about who we are. and who we are has been and always remains a beloved creature, created by God.
I have found this wisdom freeing when dealing with people who are never pleased with me or life around them. I try to tap into this lesson and find compassion for the unhappy, hurt heart that generates the words I hear. and when I find myself spouting criticism, I am becoming better and stopping and searching my own heart to look for what needs to be healed.
So, thank God for those who speak words that give life! Thank God for the state of their hearts, and let us pray also for that same peace and joy to inhabit our own so that our words might also be a blessing.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
