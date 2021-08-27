In the Spirit: 'The absence of condemnation'

“For God so loved the world, God gave God’s only begotten Child, so that everyone who believes may not perish but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Beloved into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved.”
— John 3:16 & 17 (NRSV, adapted)
John 3:16 might be the most well-known verse of the Bible. It might also be the most misused.
It is often used as a yardstick: If you believe the right things about Jesus (usually the same thing the speaker believes), you will be saved from damnation and have eternal life.
If not, your eternal destiny is a really hot one. In other words, John 3:16 is often twisted into a recipe for condemnation.
The author we call John quoted Jesus, who anticipated that misunderstanding and immediately added the next verse as an expansive correction: “Indeed, God did not send the Beloved into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved.”
The Apostle Paul summed it up simply, “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1, NRSV).
If Christianity causes someone to feel condemned, it’s a false Christianity that has nothing to do with Christ. Jesus challenged plenty of people to be better, but spent zero time condemning them.
Jesus loved lots of people, but spent no time hating. He even loved those who nailed him to the cross.
As someone who grew up not only hearing but also being a target of such condemnation, I know how hard it is to overcome it and heal. Several studies of why people leave the church have pointed to such condemnation as a primary cause. So rather than drawing people to Christ, it pushes them away.
Jesus didn’t write huge treatises defining orthodoxy.
“I come from God.” And, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” That’s what we need to believe, not all that other stuff for which people are often judged. No one is perfect, especially not those who say they are.
Therefore, if you have ever been condemned by so-called Christians, know this: They were not speaking for God or Jesus.
God did not send Jesus to condemn, but to save and liberate.
And Jesus tells us in several places that our judging righteousness is our mistake — because that’s God’s job. Saving us from our mistakes is also God’s job and the reason why Christ comes among us.
Christian freedom is the absence of condemnation.
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann is pastor of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
