”Today is the birthday of the world, today all creation is called to judgment.”
These are the words recited in synagogues worldwide every Rosh Hashanah immediately following the shofar blowing, the trumpet-like blasts of a ram’s horn that punctuate our services with a literal wake-up call. (For those of you who have never experienced hearing it live, or if you have trouble staying awake in a house of worship, trust me, the shofar is a transformative experience.)
Rosh Hashanah begins tonight at sundown. The holiday is known as the Jewish New Year, but the words “today is the birthday of the world” reflect a Jewish tradition going back at least 2,000 years that we are actually marking the anniversary of the creation of the world.
Thinking of it as a birthday may be a bit misleading. Much to the disappointment of our Hebrew School students, there’s no cake nor party hats.
While there are celebratory aspects – including the tradition of eating apples and honey as a symbol for a sweet new year – the overall tone of Rosh Hashanah is solemn.
As referenced in the words above – “Today all creation is called to judgment” – Rosh Hashanah is also called Yom Hadin, the Day of Judgment.
On the cusp of the new year, we undertake serious self-evaluation and self-reflection, baring our souls in front of our community and before God. We assess our behavior over the past year and set aspirations for how we hope to do better in the year ahead.
There is an important connection between the themes of creation and judgment, and that is accountability. Rosh Hashanah marks the anniversary of God’s completion of creation – the first humans were God’s final act before the rest period of the first Shabbat began.
According to an ancient midrash (rabbinical interpretation and exposition of biblical text), God gave humanity explicit instructions on this day: “God took the first humans and led them round all the trees of the Garden of Eden and said to them: ‘Look at my works, how beautiful and praiseworthy they are! Pay attention that you do not corrupt and destroy my world: If you corrupt it, there’s no one to repair it after you.’”
Thinking about Rosh Hashanah as the anniversary of creation rather than the beginning of a new calendar year shifts the focus of the holiday: We aren’t reflecting only on our behavior as individuals. Rather, we are asked to broaden our scope, to recognize that we are only one small piece within much larger systems. We are called to fully understand our impact on the people and world around us, and embrace our role as stewards of creation.
This is a call humanity has always struggled to heed. The Talmud recounts how the two great rabbinic houses of study – the houses of Hillel and Shamai – struggled with the very nature of humanity’s existence: “For 2½ years, the House of Shammai and the House of Hillel argued.
One side said: Better for humanity never to have been created than to have been created. The other said: Better for humanity to have been created than not to have been created.”
They eventually reached a compromise: Now that humanity has been created, they must examine their actions.
Here’s how I understand their message: We can stand by and debate theoretical questions endlessly, but taking action is imperative. On the world’s birthday, we must recognize our place within it and do everything in our power to continue the work of tikkun olam – repairing the world by preserving it for its own sake and ours.
Alex Matthews is the rabbi of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
