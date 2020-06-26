In the Spirit: The cost of justice

There is a real cost for being a voice for justice and the oppressed. It cost Jesus his life.
The people in charge, then and now, the ones that benefit from the status quo, the ones who have power want to silence the voices of compassion. We read in the Christian sacred story, though, that after the breath and pulse were suffocated out of Jesus hung on a cross, God resurrected Jesus.
God resurrected and transformed in a way that expanded Jesus’ reach and made his love and light an infinite and eternal reality.
After breath and a pulse were suffocated out of George Floyd by the knee of a police officer and the apathy of his brothers in blue who did not intervene, we are now called to resurrect new life from that horror. Empowered by our God who showed the empire that it did not have the last word, we do our work.
I am white skinned and have all the privilege that comes with that. This does not mean that I or others who are Caucasian are bad people, or that we should skulk in shame. This means that we have a chance to use this privilege that we have by chance of our birth, in ways that name, challenge, disrupt and change the systemic racism that shapes our country.
The term "white privilege" is loaded. Defensiveness and denial are common reactions. "I can’t pay my bills," "I don’t have a job," "Affirmative action displaced my child from the college of their choice." Where/what is the privilege they ask? Maybe, yours is like mine. Something I didn’t know much about until I was intentional about learning.
I was raised in a comfortable white suburb. My parents were not racist but they (and I) benefited from a racist system. After World War II, my dad went to the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy on the GI Bill.
They didn’t have much money but were able to get a loan for a tiny house in their hometown. By the time I was born, they had benefited from his college degree and traded that tiny house up for something larger.
They likely never knew that while two million white vets went to college on the GI Bill, the colleges they attended would not accept Black students who were funneled to vocational schools or the very few historically Black colleges. They didn’t know that red lining would have prevented a vet of color from getting a loan in their town or that white vets were given home loans at a much higher frequency than vets of color.
Recently, my white friend Susan went to research her family history in Nebraska. Her forebears had received 160 acres of land for free, beneficiaries of the Homestead Act of 1862, which gave land to U.S. citizens with the sole requirement to farm it for five years.
African-Americans and Native Americans were not citizens, they could not get this land. My parents and I didn’t know that.
My parents were not racist but they (and I) benefited from a racist system. It has given me privilege. In this time, in this moment, those of us with such privilege are needed desperately to raise our voices and our awareness.
The suffocation of George Floyd, the chase and execution of Ahmaud Arbery, the murder of Breonna Taylor are not one of incidents. They are painful reminders of racial injustice and racial injustice does not have to have the last word.
It can be changed. It can end. Call someone on the phone and invite them to talk about George Floyd. Listen and then lovingly speak back. Send money to an organization working for racial justice. Read books, watch documentaries, learn, cry, grow, heal, pray (with your feet, mouth and hands).
May they know we are Christians by our love — love that is undeterred by struggle and active in the work for justice.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.