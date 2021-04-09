The term “cancel culture” has been making the rounds of late in the media. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s essentially a form of public shaming and virtual banishment.
But there is another element to it: an insidious moral, even spiritual, perfectionism — a purity that allows no mistake, no repentance, no change of mind or heart except through what amounts to bullying.
The truth is that human beings, even the best of us, never get things perfectly right. The need to do so, and to hold others to such an impossible standard, is, frankly, a disease of the spirit.
If you suffer from the need to make sure you've got everything right, you are probably missing the opportunities presented by learning from your failures. The eyes of your heart probably cannot see the imperfect persons, the human beings right in front of you longing for community.
Spiritual perfectionism prevents us from ever acting on the things we say we believe; it is a hollow form without the substance of genuine faith. We say we believe we should love our neighbors, but then we restrict our definition of neighbor to a limited group in case we get that wrong.
We say we should do and love justice, but because we can't determine the right cause, the right side, we stay cloistered behind our walls in safety. We say that we have a truth that is for all peoples, good news, but because we're afraid that we're not good enough, that we haven't done enough, we live as if our faith is just another struggle in a world full of bad news.
You see, spiritual perfectionism is a losing battle. If we can't admit that we might be wrong, if we can't be open to having our minds changed, and if we can't act before we have certainty that we are right, then we have failed to grasp the meaning of loving our neighbor or letting go of our attachments.
This is poignantly illustrated in the Christian tradition, where Jesus’ own people thought he was wrong.
Missed the boat completely. Went and got himself executed — a sure sign, according to the majority thinking of the time, that you are not the Messiah. His life, his death, his resurrection enacted the very same reversals he was constantly talking about: the last shall be first, the poor shall be rich, and the meek — those too afraid to do anything for fear of getting it wrong — they shall inherit the earth.
Those of us who have struggled with spiritual perfectionism tend to think we are the ones with the answers everyone needs. If folks just did things our way, it would be better.
If they lived like us, worshipped like us, had the same kinds of relationships and desires like us, the world would be a little less scary.
And you see, don't you, that it is the spiritual perfectionists among us that are in desperate need of what those masters of our traditions have to offer — an open mind, an enlightened heart, a hope in a better future just over the horizon, and a sheer and utter delight in the glorious inheritance we share as human beings.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and found on Twitter @TheHumanFire.
