Recently, a friend asked me for my definition of suffering.
She works as a psychologist in another state, and was commenting on how everyone in mental health right now is overburdened. The collective suffering experienced during the pandemic, of patients and therapists alike, strains at the limits of what we can bear, both individually and culturally.
Everyone wonders, she said, what’s the point of all this? And though “all things shall pass” is good proverbial, coffee-cup wisdom, what help can it give those who, like Job of old, have lost everything to the winds of chance? When will this all end?
She asked me this because I’m trained in philosophy and theology. Surely, those disciplines have something to say to our moment, she queried. I told her I’d think on it and get back to her.
As I reflected, it struck me how often suffering puts our assumptions about the way things are into question. It questions the very questions we ask.
Instead of, "When will this all end?" might a more fruitful question be, “What are the ends of suffering?” Or, "In what directions does suffering point?"
The easy, and perhaps most common, response says that there is no point. Suffering leads nowhere except — more suffering.
But everyday experience dismisses this kind of cynicism as both untrue and inadequate. The ways we learn anything, develop skills, improve both strengths and weaknesses — these always involve repeated patterns of failure and success, folly and wisdom, misses and hits. Suffering is part and parcel of human growth.
But what about “big suffering?” It’s one thing to suffer because you failed a test, or got fired from your job. But what about mass shootings, catastrophic storms, and rockets and bombs exploding in your neighborhood? Doesn’t all that big suffering just show how pointless it all is?
What is missed in a question like this is just how much in common the big sufferings have with the little. Both involve the absence of the right kind of attention to people and issues that need it.
This is why, in my estimation, two of the world’s major spiritual traditions — Christianity and Buddhism — begin with a story about life that includes, even presumes, suffering. In both its big and little instances, suffering happens when human beings fail to bring their best to bear in a situation.
When I responded to my friend, I offered this definition to her: suffering is the absence of loving attention. Its purpose — its end — is to call us to a more expansive life of loving attention to those dimensions of life that matter most. Indeed, suffering calls us to pay attention to life itself.
But it is that crucial quality of love that is the key to the kind of attention we must pay to our needs. Love demands we change the story we tell about our suffering, from one of victimhood to one of growth.
Whenever that loving attention is brought to anything — that, in fact, is the end of suffering.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and can be found on Twitter @TheHumanFire.
