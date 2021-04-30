In the Spirit: The founder insists on love

Jesus is simple but not simplistic. What he teaches can be simply boiled down — love.
Love God, neighbor and self. What is simple is that the answer to every question, dilemma, decision is always the same — love.
Love. Four letters. Easy to pronounce. One word. We know it. We can speak it. Every time, every question, every choice — if we follow Jesus — has that same, simple answer — love. How that takes shape in our day-to-day life and the life of the church is less simple.
Living love out is beautiful and messy work. Love is alive. Love is organic. Love grows and spreads. Growing and spreading means moving into space that had been otherwise occupied.
Love intrudes into what is and disrupts the status quo. Things shift. It is simpler to conform to the status quo. It may not be perfect (in fact, it can be cruel and unjust) but we know what to expect and what the consequences are for different actions. It is tidier to have specific guidelines that tell us exactly what to do.
Like the rules that are consistent no matter which uniform Tom Brady is wearing — four quarters and 6 points for a touchdown. Love isn’t contained or constrained in that way.
Jesus calls us to respond to all of life’s challenges and questions with love, as unruly and disrupting as that can be. Brian Doyle writes that love is the one simple thing the founder insisted on.
Brene Brown reminds us that Jesus-style love is not rainbows and unicorns. She says it's a much grittier, earthy kind of thing. It isn’t escape to happy fantasy but rather comes up close to the brokenness and needs of the world and respond with love.
Jesus is grounded in God and shaping his life around God’s ways. He doesn’t throw out commitment to God but rather lives commitment to God in acts of love that bring life.
Jesus sees that the structures and habits we have put in place can sometimes get in the way of being active love in the world. For Jesus, when the structure, rules and laws block love, then ignore the restriction and practice love. Jesus and those who follow him choose love over the rules. This is the core of the church. Choosing love. Being love.
The insurrection at the Capitol and the ravages of the pandemic have left us raw. Inequities have been exposed. White supremacists have come out of the shadows and publicly display their hate. Militias show up with arms and vitriol. We see.
The ravages of racial injustice and systemic violence time and time again. The way we are called to respond is with love. Not a sentimental rainbow and unicorns love but an active, gritty, risky love. Love that resists evil, pushes back against injustice and ignores rules that are deathly.
This is not acceptance of the status quo but a way to respond as Shane Claiborne teaches “let your anger at injustice be loud but let your love be even louder.”
There is plenty that is unsettled. There is a lot of anger. I don’t want my heart to be hardened. I don’t want to be adding hate into the mess.
I don’t intend to pretend it is all OK or to retreat from the challenges but I do want to approach it as a follower of Jesus. I want to connect with others who trust the transformative power of love and the promise of God to be in and with us. I want to be part of God’s healing.
It isn’t simple to love but, to quote Brian Doyle again, it is the one thing the founder insisted upon. It is a tough assignment. It is the tool of the church.
Hurt and fear are real and they kick up protective defenses. Anger bubbles up. Disappointment and injustice are all around. And we are called to respond with love. It is hard. It is countercultural. It is demanding.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
