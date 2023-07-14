“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
These are the words of Jesus in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. Known as “The Golden Rule” because it offers a clear guide for ethical behavior, the idea appears in many religious and philosophical traditions. It is also the name of a small sailboat, the first ocean vessel to sail for the cause of peace and environmental care.
In 1958, a small crew led by Albert Bigelow set sail on the Golden Rule toward the Marshall Islands in an effort to disrupt the nuclear tests at that location.
In those years, the United States and the Soviet Union were conducting aboveground nuclear tests with fallout and radiation showing up in disturbing places, including cow’s milk and mother’s milk. Many people were concerned about the health threats, but Bigelow took dramatic action.
Bigelow’s biography is fascinating. A graduate of Harvard and MIT, he had a distinguished naval career as captain of a destroyer escort, chasing submarines in the Solomon Islands.
As he returned to port at Pearl Harbor, he heard the news of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Almost immediately, he resigned from the Navy and forfeited a pension that he was almost eligible to receive.
He became a pacifist and eventually joined the Quakers. He and his wife welcomed two young Japanese women from Hiroshima into their homes.
They survived the atomic bomb but suffered disfiguring burns from radiation exposure. They came to the United States for plastic surgery, and they inspired Bigelow to campaign against nuclear tests.
The Golden Rule never made it to the Marshall Islands, but the publicity generated by the trip – and the government’s efforts to stop it – helped to build opposition to aboveground nuclear testing, resulting in a limited test ban treaty in 1963.
Bigelow continued as an anti-nuclear activist, also joining the civil rights movement as a participant in the Freedom Rides. Later, the Golden Rule inspired the Canadian activists who founded Greenpeace.
For years, the Golden Rule was lost. But it was recently recovered and restored by Veterans for Peace.
Today, it is sailing again to inspire peacemakers and advocate for the abolition of nuclear weapons – causes that have taken on greater urgency after Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine.
According to many policy experts, the threat of nuclear war is higher now than it has been in decades. At the same time, the nations of the world have made the strongest commitment yet to abolish nuclear weapons.
In January 2021, the International Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force with support from 160 countries. Unfortunately, the major nuclear powers, including the United States, are not among them.
This summer, the new journey of the Golden Rule has created opportunities for renewed focus and discussion on these issues of peace and disarmament that have an impact on the health and safety of all people. You can learn more at www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org.
When the Golden Rule visited Boston in mid-June, I was honored to speak at a gathering to welcome this historic ship and its crew to the Boston seaport.
We gathered with peace activists, veterans and clergy from many traditions. In my remarks, I reflected on the importance of showing respect and care for all people and overcoming the polarization that leads to misunderstanding and even violence.
I commended the organizers and the crew of the Golden Rule as they work for peace and I was reminded of an equally simple understanding that nuclear weapons have no place in that ancient ethic: “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
In our own way, may each of us be inspired to care for one another and work for peace.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport and co-chair of the National Council of Fellowship of Reconciliation, the nation’s oldest interfaith peace organization.
