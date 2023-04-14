”These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
John 16:33
The world we live in is a strange mixture of great beauty and unspeakable joys with way too real darkness and suffering.
It still bears the imprint of the goodness of God’s creation, but it seems fatally flawed, destined to fail. It is a fallen world. It is a world that has been slowly dying for millenia.
And yet, most of us have not completely given up hope. The optimists among us and the optimist in each of us gather together the good things and point to reasonable solutions to most problems.
Unfortunately, reason and common sense do not always prevail, and things seem to slowly spiral out of control as we push toward the limit of what even our planet can endure.
We often get stuck in this perspective of the world as the single reality. Two thousand years ago, the Lord warned his disciples that the only way to find peace is in him.
In the world, there will always be tribulation and strife. and then he uttered the prophetic, mysterious words that we quoted above: “but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
A few weeks after that, his last words on the Cross were “tetelestai” – it is accomplished. What he accomplished was no less than God’s plan for the salvation of creation.
The world is still fallen. The world still perishes slowly. But this dissolution cannot engulf those who find peace in Christ. This is the essence of the Paschal joy: We can already experience complete freedom, life eternal, life in the kingdom.
It is important to remember that Christ does not belong just to his disciples. He does not belong just to biblical Christians. Nor just to Orthodox Christians. Nor just to Christians as a whole.
The Messiah does not belong just to the Jews. The great prophet Isa, son of Mary, does not belong just to Muslims. Compassion does not belong just to Buddhists or Jainists.
Intense, loving worship does not belong just to Hindus. Reason does not belong just to the secularist or the atheist.
And yet, in a way of wonder, Christ belongs to anyone who is willing to lay down their ego and simply return his love. In a very real sense, he has died on the Cross for you and me.
Christ is risen! Truly he is risen!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.