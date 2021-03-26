In the Spirit: The name on my palm

The Prophet Isaiah tells us, “But Zion said, ‘God has forsaken me, God has forgotten me.’”
And then, he quotes God’s response, “Can a woman forget her nursing child, or show no compassion for the child of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you. See, I have inscribed you on the palms of my hands.” (Isa. 49:14-16)
Back when I was in school, people would often write things they didn’t want to forget on their hands. Sometimes, it was information for a test, and we hoped we wouldn’t be caught. When a girl decided to give a boy her phone number, she might write it on his hand, so he wouldn’t forget.
In the midst of this pandemic, many of us often feel alone, forgotten and forsaken, sometimes even isolated from God because we can’t worship together. But we know that God is still with us, even in our pain.
During the season of Lent, we are asked to remember God and the divine ordinances, and particularly Christ’s journey to the place where even he wondered if he had been forsaken. Rather than giving things up for Lent, perhaps focusing on Jesus’ life might be a good practice to take up (and even do after Lent).
A week after that excruciating and shameful death on the cross, the disciples were gathered and Thomas was unconvinced, as many of us are today. He wanted physical evidence that he could confirm with his own senses. Many today still want that. “Show me the proof.”
Then, Jesus appeared among them and faced Thomas, inviting him to touch the holes in his hands where the nails had been. Thomas exclaimed, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:28)
What did Thomas see that was so startling? What convinced him so quickly?
I think Thomas looked at Jesus’ hands and saw his own name written there, as God had promised.
The disciples had all had a hard time understanding who this Jesus was in life. Through the Resurrection, their eyes were opened. Thomas saw his own name inscribed in Jesus’ hand – in the wounds he bore for us. History tells us that Thomas went out and founded many churches, perhaps as far east as India.
Thomas told the story that he knew was factual. We tell the story that we know by faith to be true. And God’s promise is still true today.
“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.” (Isa. 43:1)
Yes, you, too, are inscribed on God’s palms.
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann is pastor of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
