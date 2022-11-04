When it comes to ideas, it’s easy to get enamored with one thing. You know that thing, right? The thing that explains, well, everything? The history of ideas might fairly be described as a greatest hits of “the one true thing.”
If I were a DJ of intellectual history, my playlist might include these hits – some oldies, some classics, some cutting edge: forms; substance; God; certainty; perception; liberty; freedom; divine right; pleasure and pain; existence; authenticity; utility; justice; spirit; will to power. All of which, for some fans, were the thing that explained, and ordered, everything.
I remember a classmate at college animatedly talking about how – after reading David Hume, the great Scottish skeptic – we couldn’t have real causal knowledge of, well, anything. Turns out that the one thing, could also be no thing.
The realm of ideas isn’t the only place we make one thing the only thing that matters. It’s also in our daily practices, in how we organize life in the marketplace. Some see the exchanges we make, of labor for money, money for goods and services, and the percentage of market share a company claims as all, and only, about competition.
That’s the one thing that drives everything. Others may chafe at that, asserting that cooperation, or perhaps redistribution, should be the thing.
Pushing this further into culture and politics, we get really testy about our things. “Order!” some say. “Equality!” say others. “Security!” yell these. “Opportunity!” yell those.
I mean really, what is the deal with us, and our things?
Imagine, for a moment, that chemical life were just one thing, one element.
Call me Hydrogen. I am all there is. Just me, gaseous lil ol’ me, out here all by myself. When there’s just me, there’s, well, mostly nothing.
Then, this other thing, Oxygen, shows up. The nerve! How dare he! I cannot be everything, if that thing is here, too. (Never mind that, by myself, there’s not a lot of things.)
Sounds absurd, right? Yet we do this all the time with our precious things.
We make the acquisition of wealth the only thing.
We pursue popularity and power above all else.
We take a principle like liberty and set it as the only principle that matters.
We select one thing – one idea, one principle, one belief, one practice – and force that thing to hold everything of importance, everything that matters to everyone. And then we find ourselves surprised, disheartened, even angry, when it can’t.
That one thing was never supposed to be about everything.
I wonder what might happen if we just let our things be things, together with other things. Like, call me crazy, but what if Hydrogen was just allowed to be Hydrogen, and Oxygen allowed to be Oxygen – who knows what thing could happen?
Water. Life. Everything.
One thing cannot contain everything. But everything we need to live, and work, and love, is found in all the things. Without them all, we got nothing.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and blogs at humanwealthpartners.com/blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.