My departure from the religion I was raised in took time. For years, I struggled with feeling like I could never “win” at being a member of that particular church, could never get it right.
So many ideas that seemed contradictory, so little joy. and I began to wonder if I wanted to win at all, so I stepped away.
A few years ago, after realizing I wanted to be in community spiritually while retaining freedom of heart and mind, I began attending Amesbury Friends Meeting. I was welcomed warmly and placed on committees immediately. Before long, I asked to become a member.
Sitting in silence with fellow Friends and participating in worship sharing, where we share and discuss our experiences in worship and how we live our Quaker values, helped me align my life with my values.
The older I got, the more I needed to recognize myself in every setting – so my friends, my co-workers, my librarians, my grocery store clerks, my casual acquaintances would all see the same person, a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) – with thanks to Flip Wilson’s unapologetically self-actualized drag character, Geraldine.
I also began to feel a need to open myself to whatever work is required of me in this lifetime, to use my talent and skills in service to others. It was time for action.
Quakers are often guided by testimonies, which are more guides for inquiry rather than structured rules like the Commandments. Testimonies inform Quaker thoughts and actions as we move through our days.
The testimony of integrity emphasizes being truthful to ourselves, acting on truth as we understand it, and behaving in ways that are consistent with our inner values. The testimony of equality emphasizes that every person contains the divine.
With these ideas in mind, I stepped out of my comfort zone and began volunteering with an immigrant family. My experiences with this family and the connections I made through Quaker activism opened my eyes to systemic injustices.
Eventually, I left my part-time clerical job of 20 years to earn my master’s degree in social work. Social work emphasizes the importance of “person in environment,” which means that everyone’s health and welfare are linked together and affected by all the formal and informal rules that govern societies.
I recently completed my first year in community mental health working with individuals dually diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities and mental health concerns.
My Quaker values align seamlessly with my approach to social work and my role at my agency. Each person has intrinsic value regardless of their type and severity of disability and are met “where they’re at.”
Needs are assessed and priorities are placed on what’s most important to the client. Most of my clients have limited access to resources and that access is complex and difficult to navigate.
The challenges faced by my clients stem largely from systemic issues that impact everyone. Spirit invites me to question the systems that govern my life and the lives of my clients. I am bound by duty to break down systems of inequity.
My faith instructs me to approach each day, client and concern, from a place of curiosity. “I have questions” is a phrase I use very often – who decides the value of someone, who decides what is deserved or not, who paid for this study, who really profits from this rule-regulation-law, who is protected and who is harmed?
The testimonies of integrity and equality guide me to alignment between values and actions and inspire me as I grow into my career.
Suzanne Rubenstein Austin is a member of the Amesbury Friends Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.