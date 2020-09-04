In the Spirit: 'This is the church'

“This is the church. This is the steeple. Open the doors and see all the people.”
When I was a child, I learned this simple rhyme. Maybe, you learned it, too. It involved hand motions, folding my fingers together as if saying a prayer at bedtime or grace at the dinner table. But this hand position was slightly different from the normal prayer position.
Fingers interwove and folded down into the space between the palms of my hands. They moved during the rhyme. Index fingers pointed up to form the steeple and palms opened to show your fingers as the people inside the church.
I loved to wiggle my fingers, pretending they were people inside the church. Today, in a world turned upside down by COVID-19, does this nursery rhyme about the church still make sense?
Across the country and around the world, houses of worship have been empty for months. Most religious communities have heeded the warnings about large gatherings of people and the dangers associated with typical worship activities like singing and praying out loud.
Simple acts of congregational fellowship, like passing the peace or hugs, carry risks. We have adjusted to keep each other safe. Even those places of worship that have returned to some kind of in-person gatherings have enforced significant limits on attendance.
In a pandemic, can we recite the childhood rhyme: “Open the doors and see all the people?”
At Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, we have not gathered in person for worship since March 15. Like many congregations, we shifted to a weekly worship broadcast, meetings for fellowship and business on video chat, and even voting by electronic survey.
At times, the process has been bumpy as we faced a steep learning curve, but many people worked together to create and support this new kind of worship experience.
From the start, we rallied behind the slogan, “The building is closed, but the church is open.” The statement seems paradoxical but it pushed us to live out the words of a common affirmation that “The church is not the building; the church is the people.”
Before social distancing, it was difficult to take these words to heart. It’s been much easier to understand the concreteness of a place to gather, “This is the church. This is the steeple.”
The epiphany of this moment is that the ministry of the church continues, even when we cannot gather in a building.
We have worshipped each week and listened for the word of God in scripture, preaching, music and silence. We have lifted our prayers of praise and petition to God.
We have reached out in loving kindness to our sisters and brothers through phone calls and letters and video chat. We have served our neighbors in need by gathering food for local pantries and offering a free “grab and go” community breakfast every Saturday morning.
Together, these activities have allowed us to build community with people, including some who live faraway and others who would never step foot inside a religious building.
Together, with faithful people in other religious communities — Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists — we have learned how to adapt religious life to the demands of this public health crisis.
As we enter the fall, I will encourage my congregation to focus on the essentials of religious life: sacred stories, faithful practices and building community. All of these are things we can do from our homes and in our daily lives.
“This is the church ... see all the people.”
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
