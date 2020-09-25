We called him “Boompa.” It was one of those goofy monikers reserved for grandparents, and which sounds utterly strange in polite company.
While the nickname’s origin is lost, I like to think it was unique to him, arising from his booming, imposing baritone voice, punctuated by a “Harumph!” of displeasure at the waiter that refilled his iced tea too soon.
The world knew him as Stanley, a brilliant, demanding, successful and inspiring boss, teacher and church elder.
To me, he was a model of excellence, respect and ambition, forged in the hardship of loss — living through the deaths of his birth mother and stepmother before he was 13, enduring the Great Depression, serving his country in the Pacific Theater of World War II, rising to the top of the accounting profession as an expert witness on billion-dollar cases.
In December 2001, while home in Dallas from my graduate studies in Boston, Boompa took me to lunch, having not seen each other since the summer. He loved learning, so he quizzed me on all things he found of interest from my courses.
We discussed, of course, the terrorist attack from Sept. 11, and its implications for religion and politics. But I was eager to ask him his views on the other big news story then: the downfall of Enron.
At the time, I knew that Boompa was one of the most trusted accountants in the country. He had served as the chairman of the American Institute of CPAs in 1977, representing the pinnacle of the profession, and offered his services between 1987 and 2000 as an expert auditor, working with both prosecutors and defense attorneys on major litigation.
I suspected he might open a window into the Enron debacle, and to the role of Arthur Andersen, one of the world’s leading accounting firms at the time, in the story.
When I first broached it, he got quiet, and he looked at me for a moment with a wry cock of the head and animated eyes. I sensed he was debating how much he could share, so I pressed the question, “Did you know that was coming down the pike?”
Boompa harrumphed with a roll of his eyes, and said, “I knew something was coming down the pike.”
As he elaborated, he had worked with the Justice Department on an unrelated case involving Arthur Andersen, but through which he had access to reams of the firm’s financial files. He couldn’t divulge details, but he said, from his assessment, it was obvious that Andersen’s numbers — on multiple accounts — just didn’t add up.
“They were clearly hiding something, and something big, and trying to make it look like they weren’t hiding something,” he said. “Those kind of shenanigans are always there in plain sight, if you don’t close your eyes to them. Guess somebody somewhere finally noticed.”
Boompa died in 2011, and at his funeral he was remembered as a person of impeccable integrity, prudence and trustworthiness. Today, with all before us, my mind keeps returning to this conversation with my grandfather.
What might we learn by looking, by not closing our eyes to what is plainly in view, by following Wordsworth’s admonition to “see into the life of things?”
Might we grasp that our beliefs, and our actions resulting from those beliefs, prevent us from seeing plainly that our dominant ways of working and living erode our very humanity?
Might we then be free to choose an easier, more efficient and more enriching way? That way, if we can see it, leads to a better future.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and can be found on Twitter @TheHumanFire.
