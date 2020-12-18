My 7-year-old, digital on-demand native that he is, was indignant at what he was hearing.
You mean, he spluttered — the barbarity of the concept blowing his young mind apart — you had to wait for a show to come on only once a week?
And if you missed it, you had to wait until summer for a “repeat?” The oddities of growing up without the internet, without preferred shows at your fingertips, were too much for him. He regarded us with pity.
Of course, as his parents, we were trying to explain that waiting isn’t so bad. We survived it. The boredom that waiting often generates can be a creative catalyst for innovation, new experience or story-worthy hijinks.
But it was admittedly a hard sell. Imagine going back to Blockbuster Video when all you’ve known is Netflix.
So we tried a different take — an Advent practice. And we were sneaky about it. Our son is a budding, young zoologist, so we acquired Gayle Boss’ excellent "All Creation Waits."
Each day in December until Christmas, Boss explores how one particular animal waits, prepares or pauses in order to make it through the winter.
Each creature offers a unique lesson in resiliency, and in doing so offers a window into the workings of the source of all creation.
And a funny thing has happened — our son, eager though he is to learn about each animal now, is learning to wait, until the appointed time, at the start of dinner, when we discover something new.
It strikes me that, in contrast, in much of our collective life this year, the waiting has been with dread, rather than with the anticipation of the new.
You could feel the shift once news of the vaccines began to spread: a new return to “normal!” But, perhaps, not anything new, not really new, not transformative new — the new we need.
That sort of thing, well, we still have to wait for that. And while we wait, perhaps we might prepare, and pause.
For in that space we make, that something new might have a chance to take root — not just “in the world” but in us. And that waiting could make all the difference for all that we need.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners. He can be found on Twitter @TheHumanFire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.