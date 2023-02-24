I am writing this column while continuing to reflect on reactions to Super Bowl LVII.
I was not very emotionally invested in who won the game this year, in fact more often than not I find myself rooting against both of this year’s teams.
Because I wasn’t too concerned with the winner, I was able to enjoy a good game between the Eagles and the Chiefs. With the exception of one semicontroversial officiating call at the end of the game, most of the news I saw following the game had nothing to do with the game itself.
Even though I follow enough football to have NFL news regularly filling my news feeds and social media, it seemed that all of those spaces were filled with opinions and arguments about the performances during the game and about the commercials.
It has occurred to me that so many of the divisions in our society run so deep that even the “us vs. them” competitive nature of our most-publicized sporting event has been overshadowed by our everyday “us vs. them” realities.
One thing that has stood out to me as I see people creating news by criticizing aspects of the Super Bowl presentation is that the word “divisive” is getting thrown around a lot.
It doesn’t take long while reading comments on social media in response to so many of our “culture war” topics to see the argument devolve into a childish back-and-forth of, “You’re being divisive!” followed by “No, you’re being divisive” followed by “No you are, and it’s you’re not your” followed by, “Now, you’re being divisive by being grammar police,” etc. … .
This seems like an exaggeration, but I have seen many, many examples just like this.
I have seen people make public statements about how they felt inclusive aspects of the Super Bowl presentation, like including “Lift Every Voice and Sing” along with “The Star-Spangled Banner” were divisive, and how the “He Gets Us” commercials about Jesus were divisive either for their content or for the money backing the ad campaign, and I have seen people calling all of these critiques divisive.
There are more examples, but I believe that the conclusion I am coming to is that we will not stop arguing over how this thing or that thing is divisive until we find a way to accept the fact that we are in fact a divided society in many ways.
We are already divided into groups with one worldview or another. Whether we are talking about political division, division on social issues, religious division, or whatever it might be, we have already divided ourselves and so we see every action by folks on the other side of the divide as being divisive.
The more we get stuck tearing apart every word and action of the folks on the other side, we will never be able to acknowledge and find ways to reconcile the divisions that already exist.
The football world gave us an example this season of how to lay aside our “us vs. them” mentality in order to rally around our common humanity.
When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL community was able to acknowledge that his life and our human family was more important than the divisions represented by their uniforms.
I believe that we need to do the same in our society; name and accept that our divisions exist so that we can come together and find ways to reconcile and heal.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
