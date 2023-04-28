Anyone who has read my columns in this space before has probably picked up on my concern for the us-vs.-them mentality that seems to pervade our society.
Recently, I have become increasingly aware of a pattern that I can’t help but believe is contributing to this mentality. As I was scrolling through Twitter the other day, I noticed something about my feed that made me stop and think.
I noticed that most of the posts I was seeing were news about political figures. That is not in itself concerning considering the heightened political atmosphere we currently live in and because I do follow a number of folks who post about politics.
What I found concerning was that the news was all about people on the opposite side of the political spectrum than most of the folks I am interested in or support. My Twitter feed was filled with people who think similarly politically to me telling me all about all of the terrible things that people on the other side were doing.
Instead of hearing the good things that the people I follow are doing, all I was reading was the reasons I should think people on the other side were awful. And, most of these posts really are attacks on the people themselves even when they do actually address policy, too.
Once I noticed the trend on Twitter of people I follow trying to convince me that people who believe differently politically are bad people who hate our country, I then paid attention to other places it was showing up.
Of course, I saw a similar trend on Facebook because social media seems to thrive on us being mean to each other. I also realized that all of the headlines that my phone news feed highlights from network news stations are stories about all the bad things the folks on the other end of the political spectrum are doing.
I am also very aware that this problem is not unique to people of my political persuasions. As I checked out the social media personalities and news stations that tend to lean the other way, they were all highlighting news and personal attacks about people on my side of the aisle.
News networks and social media personalities know that people tune in and pay attention when they highlight the negatives about perceived enemies. We receive so much information all day long about all of the reasons that we should be enemies with those that we disagree with.
While I believe that this would change if we all as media consumers chose to engage more with positive stories about the good that is getting done and the people that we support, I am not going to hold my breath for that to happen anytime soon.
For now, my plan is to continue to be aware of the negative messages that are coming at me, to understand that the news I consume has its own agenda, and do my best to stay focused on the positive work that I can support rather than getting angry about all of the things I am being taught to be angry about.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.