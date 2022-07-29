I heard of the planned Aug. 1 closing of the Insight Meditation Society of Newburyport (IMCN) with sadness and appreciation.
When living in Newton, my husband and I had participated with the Cambridge Insight Meditation Center, which offered a calm oasis in the middle of a bustling city.
Thus we were excited to learn that there was an Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport when we moved here in 2018. For nearly two years, it was on my two-do list to take part in its programming.
And then COVID happened, though I cannot blame my nonattendance on the pandemic. I would likely have continued to find other things to do and continued to hope to go to IMCN “someday soon.”
IMCN still had a profoundly positive impact on me, for several reasons. First, I knew what it meant for many of my parishioners, including one who felt more at home at IMCN after my arrival as the new minister. Knowing folks had such an anchor for their spiritual practice gave me a sense of peace.
Furthermore, I walked on Middle Street in Newbury countless times, itself a sanctuary of tranquility with its thick pine forests and shimmering water in the reservoir. Knowing IMCN was just over the fallen bridge increased the sense of equanimity. Finally, the geographic area felt welcoming to me, simply for the existence of IMCN.
Great Buddhist teachers from the Buddha to contemporary spiritual leaders like Pema Chodron, Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach, and, of course, his holiness the Dalai Lama and Thich Nhat Hahn have enriched my life and the lives of many of the members of my congregation. To have a resource such as IMCN that welcomed experienced practitioners as well as beginners to explore insight meditation was a gift that extended way beyond its members.
The collective energy of all those who went to IMCN over the years to meditate, chant, pray and praise will live on in new and creative ways, in memory, and in the lives of its practitioners and all of us.
The existence of such places helps us remember in the rush of day-to-day life what is really important. They support us in stepping away temporarily from our daily concerns and in moving into spaces of shared transcendence, reminding us that we are not alone. We are spiritual creatures, connected by a a diving spark within us.
It is one thing to grasp the Buddhist concept of impermanence intellectually, but the waves of grief and loss we imagine many to be feeling are also real.
The members and friends at First Religious Society will be sending you Metta, or loving kindness. We acknowledge that the loss of any sacred space is a loss for all of us. We offer to support the members of IMCN with friendship and an offer of space as they move through this transition.
I recognize that any spiritual community is supported and led by its paid staff. And my understanding is that IMCN has from the beginning been blessed with dedicated members who have offered classes, workshops, book groups, meditation sessions and children’s programs.
These gifts will live on … perhaps every time one or more who participated will remember to pause, come fully into the present, and be more mindful of their actions.
I hope you realize how many people you have helped, even those like me who may never have set foot inside your physical space.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport. The Rev. Jane Tuohy is a parishioner of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
