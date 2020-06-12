In the Spirit: What ultimately unites us

I keep hearing that we have never been so divided as a nation, and I’m starting to believe it.
After the horrific murder of George Floyd, racial tensions and class warfare have been inflamed once again. Divisive politicians, deceptive journalists and our own incessant lecturing and hysterics on social media have not helped. We are actually watching our cities burn! What are we to think about all this?
These matters are indeed complex, and it will take an enormous amount of humility and maturity to navigate this terrain and find our way through.
And this is why we would do well to take a break from Facebook/Twitter and pray for our leaders, especially the ones we despise (1 Tim. 2:1-6). It is also helpful for us to keep perspective and to remember again and again what it is that truly unites us as human beings.
So, from the Scriptures, let us remember the three things that unite every human being – men and women, rich and poor, black and white, Democrats and Republicans.
1. Every human being has been made in the image of God and thus has inherent dignity and worth far exceeding any other creature. (Genesis 1:26-27)
Each one of us has been made to know, love, glorify and enjoy God forever. Every single person from those not yet born to those on death’s door is of value and therefore must be treasured and protected, honored and respected. This is why we must not murder, steal, deceive or in any way prejudge, disrespect or cheat our neighbors, but rather love them and do to them what we would have them do to us. We have the same dignity.
2. Every human being has sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:9-23)
No one is righteous, all we like sheep have gone astray. The violence and hatred we are seeing everywhere is part of our universal sinful condition. We are much too quick to judge and condemn the motives of others … but exceedingly slow to see our own selfish agendas.
We are all so full of pride and self-righteousness. Black and white, male and female, rich and poor are all under sin and all stand condemned. We must all say with Paul: “Oh wretched man that I am, who will save me?” (Romans 7) We have the same depravity.
3. Every human being has been offered forgiveness and salvation in Jesus Christ (1 Timothy 4:10) This is the good news!
God loves the world and sent his only Son to be our Savior. To die on the cross for our sins and to rise again as our king. He promises forgiveness for all (from every tribe, language, nation and class). His blood covers the sins of people from every corner of this earth.
He receives all who call upon him in every language. Salvation is found in no one else. There is no other name given to men by which we must be saved (Acts 4:12). We have the same offer of deliverance.
Indeed, as human beings, every last one of us has the same dignity and, sadly, the same depravity, but, praise God, we also have the same offer of deliverance! When we leave this world, neither our race, class nor political leanings will matter at all.
There will only be one thing that matters and only one thing that will ultimately unite – or divide – us.
The Apostle John makes this clear: “This is the testimony, that God gave us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.” (1 John 5:11-12)
The Rev. Michael John is pastor of Market Street Baptist Church in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.