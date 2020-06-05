Back when time had meaning — as in, the time “B.C.,” before COVID-19 — whenever that was, I have a hazy memory of watching the end of a show called “The Good Place.”
To say this was a good show would understate its true power. It demonstrated, through humor, habit and heart, that relationships are the stage upon which the drama of character, of ethics, is enacted. Which is also to say, that relationships hold unique influence to help us, or hinder us, in becoming the people we say we are, and that we want to be.
As an ethics teacher and student, I treasured “The Good Place” and its timely, relevant spin on good ol’ Aristotelian virtue theory. Character is what counts, and character is made up of countless daily decisions rarely performed on a public stage when the stakes are high.
Yet that off-stage practice renders us knowable to others in the everyday traffic of life, which makes character revelatory in relationships. “The Good Place” visualized this better than any show I have watched, and the wonderful actors in the show have themselves articulated how making of the show helped them become better human beings.
My only wish is that more people had watched it prior to our current time of endless sameness and infinite streaming. It would have helped. More of us might have thought less about ourselves, about the inconveniences we have suffered, the rhythms that were disrupted, the togetherness at home we may not have chosen.
We might have thought, as did the protagonists of “The Good Place,” more about what we owe to each other, especially to our neighbors, whom we are now around all the time.
What do we owe to each other? What do the thirtysomething parents of two young children owe to the retired couple, one of whom is a cancer survivor with an immune system shot to hell?
What do the party time, live-it-up folks owe to the now-working-from-home professionals who’ve followed the science and would rather be safe than sorry? What does a neighborhood, even here in little coastal Newburyport, owe to all its residents — morally speaking, of course — when the above people might all dwell on one street?
If “The Good Place” taught us something relevant for this moment, it asked us not to assume we know why a person does something without inquiring of them their reasons.
But it also asks us not to let others off the hook for their impact on other people. We owe each other the respect to consider whether our actions may bring harm, even if unintended, on those with whom we share friendship or even a neighborhood.
As our streets open back up, what is now different is that those who have chosen not to follow ordinances and best practices will likely have to offer an account of themselves to their neighbors.
Did they consider only the impact on themselves or did they also consider their impact on the rest of us? And if the latter, can they offer convincing reasons as to why they chose to disregard the things they were asked to do, so as to minimize the potential spread of a deadly virus?
The answers we give, of course, will be revelatory of our character, and sure to spark a needed ethical conversation in the neighborhood and beyond.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and can be found on Twitter @TheHumanFire.
