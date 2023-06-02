Rabbi Harold Kushner, the rabbi of Temple Israel in Natick who was the author of the best-selling book “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” first published in 1981, died on April 28 at age 88.
Kushner was faced, in 1966, with learning that his 3-year-old son Aaron had progeria. This rare disease, which affects an estimated 1 in 4 million children, causes rapid aging and is invariably fatal.
Children with this disease never grow beyond 3 feet in height and die in their early teens. By the time Aaron turned 10, he was physiologically in his 60s. Aaron died at age 14.
This brought about a crisis of faith for Kushner – if God existed, if he was minimally fair, let alone loving and forgiving, how could he do this to me?
Is God is all powerful, but not always good, or is God all good, but not all powerful? What Kushner eventually came to, and wrote about, is a belief in the latter.
Kushner went on to write more than a dozen books, among them “When All You’ve Ever Wanted Isn’t Enough” (1986), “How Good Do We Have to Be? “A New Understanding of Guilt and Forgiveness” (1996) and “Living a Life That Matters” (2001).
He became a spiritual counselor to millions, helping those searching for solace amid unspeakable suffering.
He encouraged others to rather than implore of God, “Why me?” to ask, “How do I go on?” He urged his readers to continue to seek refuge in their faith. He had managed to do so, he wrote, by amending his earlier conviction in God’s almighty power.
I feel that Kushner’s message of having faith in the support of a loving, supportive, present God is what we can turn to in dealing with the personal challenges, and difficult news, we face these days on a daily basis.
The Rev. Joel Grossman, an interfaith minister, is the director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, Newburyport. He offers spiritual support on a donation basis. For more information, go to www.spiritualjourneysupport.com. He and Ted Jones, an insight meditation teacher, have a monthly show, “Lifting Your Spirit”, on Newburyport Media Hub’s Channel 8 that airs every third Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Afterward, you can watch or listen by going to https://ncmhub.org and clicking on the YouTube or SoundCloud icons in the upper right corner.
