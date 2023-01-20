”For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
John 3:16
A few months ago, we discussed who God is, and we focused on his name – the One Who Is. Today, I want to go one step further and ask who Christ is.
The name “Christ” comes from the Greek Christos and the Hebrew Messiah, which both mean “The Anointed One.” It describes a person who is anointed by God.
If we are to understand anything about these words, we need to recognize that there is a meaning behind them. The meaning is not merely something that our mind creates, but comes from God, the One Who Is.
God is pregnant with meaning. We call this meaning his word, his mind, or (from Greek) his Logos. The Logos is everything that God is, hence the Logos is God (see prologue to the gospel of John).
The origin of the Logos is a process of birth: God the Father gives birth to God the Son, who is also fully God. All of this happens in eternity, in what scriptures call “the beginning.” There is no time when the Father is without the Son. When the world was made, everything that God made he made through his word: “Let there be … .” (Genesis 1)
This Son is the Anointed One, the Christ. The anointing is not with oil or any substance, but rather with the Holy Spirit. We will come back to this when who discuss who the Spirit is. Today, we need to address who Christ is in history.
When God completed his creation, he saw that it was indeed very good and he rested. He entrusted this creation, to us, human beings made in his image. He told us to preserve it and enrich it, but did not constrain us from destroying it. He warned us of the consequences of disobedience and sin: destruction and death, a return to nothingness.
And yet, we disobeyed, and we continue to do so. Left to our own devices, we as a race might eventually destroy everything God has made, including our own selves.
This is where the words of John the Evangelist quoted in the title come in. God, who is love, will not let us perish. Instead, he sacrifices his only begotten son, the anointed one, the Christ, so that we may have life after all.
But how can the almighty, eternal word of God suffer and die? The answer is that he first came down on our level, emptying himself of the unlimited aspects, becoming man. He was born in a unique way, from a mother without a human father, complementing his eternal birth from a father without a mother.
He was given the name “Jesus,” which in Hebrew means, “Yahweh (the One Who Is) saves.”
The emptying did not stop here, though. Jesus Christ, the only man without sin, lived out obediently his commission to teach the world through word and deed about his Father, and ultimately endured a shameful death on our behalf.
Christ did not die just for his followers, members of a certain religious group. Anyone who is willing to receive him can avoid ultimate death and destruction, hence the importance of understanding who Christ is.
As we meditate on these mysteries, may we turn from disobedience and sin to the one who is and the one who loves us above all, our God!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
