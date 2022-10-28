“The fool said in his heart, there is no God.”
Psalm 53
In the last tumultuous century, we have pushed the limits of our knowledge to an incredible extent using the scientific method.
We have explored the physical realm, from minute scales that we can only imagine to the largest distances that we will never reach. We have also begun to decode the phenomenon of life, we revolutionized the processing of information, we built enormously productive economies, and we made considerable advances in medicine.
And yet, we have somehow regressed in our understanding of God. We have become so unfamiliar with him that we don’t even feel comfortable to speak openly about him. We tend to replace God with a lesser version, a mere shadow in our mind. A man-made God that does not even exist.
But who is God, actually? Do we have any idea, or are we limited to vague concepts like supreme being, universal spirit or even the man upstairs?
Moses did not know God as a young man. One fateful day, he walked in the wilderness and saw a strange phenomenon: a bush that was burning, yet was not consumed by fire. Out of the midst of the bush, God called on him by name. When Moses asked God what his name was, he replied, “I am who I am.” God’s name for all generations is “I am,” or “He who is,” in Hebrew, Yahweh. (Exodus, Chapter 3)
For the Israelites, the name describes the innermost essence. Therefore, God’s name indicates two things: that he is, and that nothing or no one else exists absolutely. Everything that exists, exists through God.
As an example, physical existence is not absolute. Nothing exists unless it is observed. Newtonian physics was based on the assumption that matter exists independent of an observer, but quantum physics (one of the products of our last wonder-century) has corrected that assumption. Remember the first chapter in Genesis: “God said, Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good,” etc.
How about the logical world, the world of mathematics? Is it not a fact that 1+1=2, even in the absence of a physical world? That might be, but if we think carefully, we will recognize that any mathematical principles are completely meaningless if there is no mind to perceive them.
Without God, there is no mind, and therefore no mathematics or pure logic. All of that exists only as part of what we call the Logos, God’s word.
Therefore God is truly all in all. And yet, our Lord Jesus Christ, whom we know to be the very Logos incarnate, told us to call God “our Father.”
This most exalted superbeing is our dad. We are his children, made in his image and aspiring to his likeness (Genesis 1). If we look sincerely within ourselves, we will find that we know him. He is always closer than we can possibly think, and he responds to all demands that are to our benefit.
If all that is true, why do we experience so painfully at times his absence? We mistakenly assume that there are no limits to God’s power, and we forget the limits that he imposed on himself out of love: He restricted himself so that we can be truly free. He is calling us to come toward him, but will respect fully our option (personal or collective) to stray away and experience that unbearable absence. The solution? Remember who you are, children of the One Who Is, our Father. Call upon him with all your heart and never despair.
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
