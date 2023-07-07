”Now when all the people were baptized, and when Jesus also had been baptized and was praying, the heaven was opened, and the Holy Spirit descended upon him in bodily form like a dove. and a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.”
(Luke 3:21-22)
Today, we attempt to complete what we started in October by asking the question, “Who is God?” We talked about God’s name, the One Who Is, we then focused on God’s word, Jesus Christ, and we mentioned that the name Christ (or in Hebrew Messiah) means “Anointed One.”
This is not a physical anointing that happens in time: the Logos of God is eternally anointed by the spirit of God.
There is therefore in God something distinct from the word, which we call the Holy Spirit. It reflects the deep mystery of God’s being, proceeding from the Father and anointing the Son. It is the most discrete form of God’s presence, rarely outwardly manifesting yet permeating all things.
The Spirit does not speak to us in words, but nevertheless brings us deep understanding. Jesus referred to him as the Paraklete – Comforter or Advocate.
The Holy Spirit comes to dwell in us at our baptism and cleanses us of all sin. The Holy Spirit does not judge, but rather heals; does not rebuke, but temporarily departs when we turn back to our sinful ways.
The Holy Spirit gives us the ability to love one another as Christ has loved us. It makes it possible for us to turn the other cheek. It even enables some to love their enemies.
We cannot meaningfully speak about God without the direct assistance of the Holy Spirit. He is the one who has spoken through the prophets.
He is the one who gave strength and wisdom to the apostles. He is the one who gave inspiration to the writers of the Scriptures. He is also called the Spirit of Truth, and can never be separated from the Word of God, as they both do the work of the Father.
How does knowledge of who God is impact our life today? What difference does it make to say that God is Father, Son and Holy Spirit?
First, it makes a huge difference to know that God is not a man-made story, but rather the One Who Is. He made us and is inviting us to write our story in a way that rewards his unconditional love.
Second, it is so comforting to know that God has not abandoned us even when we dishonored him, but instead became man and took upon himself the burden of our sin. This is the story of salvation in Jesus Christ.
Third, all of this is made real by our intimate relationship with God’s Holy Spirit, who leads us into the mysteries of eternal life.
May the Holy Spirit bless us all with patience and love for one another!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
