Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven. So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
— Matthew 6:1-4 (NIV)
My husband I watched the Grammys a few weeks ago. We enjoy this show, even while it makes we who are solidly middle aged feel a bit out of touch: We get to learn about current artists, while glimpsing stars aging gracefully (or not so much) from our younger years.
We were struck by the acceptance speech given by Bad Bunny, whose album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the best-selling album of 2022.
His speech was mostly in Spanish – with a bit of English. We couldn’t understand him! Why did he do this for a broadcast audience to Americans? Then, we learned his album is entirely in Spanish. Of course, he accepted his award in Spanish! He knows his audience; he knows who he is performing for.
Who is your audience?
In this section and following in Matthew 6, Jesus is asking us to examine who the audience is that motivates our good works.
The section above is the first of three, written in parallel style, that instruct this way: When you do a good thing (give to the needy, pray and fast), do not do it publicly to impress and be rewarded by other people, but do it in secret. God, who sees in secret, will give you your reward.
On giving: Have you ever given to a GoFundMe? This online way of fundraising brilliantly leverages social networks of friends to raise awareness and generate donations.
There is an option to give anonymously – but honestly, I never do this! I want my friends to know what I support, and that I have been generous! In this case, the audience is primarily my peers – I am not motivated by giving to God. As I listen to Jesus’ instruction on giving, I realize I need to be self-aware when I give, noticing when I am giving for human approval or out of love for God’s work in the world.
On praying: How many of us like to pray in public? Most of us are relieved when we are saved from that awkward moment just before Thanksgiving dinner when Auntie Betty says she will offer the blessing!
Jesus is asking us: Who is your audience when you pray? Are you imagining other people listening, thinking they are evaluating our decision to use “thy or thine,” or your decision to close the prayer using the whole Trinity, or simply “in Jesus’ name”? Is your audience the one to whom you are speaking? I challenge you to accept the invitation to pray next time it arises, and see if you can focus only on God, the true audience of prayer.
On fasting: Especially now that we have entered Lent, do you let others know of a fast you have set? I believe that God calls us into fasting, that it is as personal as the diversity of personalities within the community of faith. God calls us to discern an area of our lives where we do not behave in a life-giving, life-sustaining way.
When we fast from this, it is a challenge to us, and an opportunity for us to open ourselves to God’s grace to fill us, rather than the satisfying, yet damaging behavior. But do we feel a need to tell others to “sound our trumpet” so that folks know how righteous we are?
Who is your audience? When your audience is God, you are investing in that relationship – storing up “treasure in heaven” – in a way that will sustain you when the applause of the crowds is long gone. May you have a blessed Lent.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.