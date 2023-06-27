GROVELAND — The Rev. Donna Spencer Collins has been named the new pastor of Groveland Congregational Church.
Spencer Collins was chosen to lead the church at a special congregational meeting June 4.
Spencer Collins accepted the invitation and was welcomed with applause from the congregation. She begins in her new role Saturday.
Spencer Collins has served as the church's acting pastor since earlier this year.
She previously served as pastor of Phoenix Rising United Christ Church in Haverhill and Lawrence.
Spencer Collins also worked for many years as a hospice chaplain with Care Dimensions, and brings to Groveland Congregational a wealth of experience in all areas of worship and outreach, according to church leadership.
Services at Groveland Congregational are held each Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church and its new pastor, visit www.grovelanducc.org.
