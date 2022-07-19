NEWBURYPORT - The Rev. Ross Varney will lead an in-person worship service Sunday, 24, at 9:30 a.m. in the Belleville Congregational Church chapel, at 300 High St. All are welcome for coffee hour after service.
The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link visit the church's website at bellevillechurch.org.
Belleville’s variety show, featuring selections from “My Fair Lady” with two pianos, comedy, poetry and more takes place Sunday at 7 p.m.
The church's thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. July is bag sale month - fill a bag for $5.
Belleville is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. “Whoever you are, wherever you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here!”
All August services will be at First Parish, Newbury at 9:30 a.m.
***
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (AGOC) at 7 Harris St. Newburyport, led by the Rev. Dr. Costin Popescu offers summer hours starting Sunday with Orthros at 8:30 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in-person and live streaming. Please visit their website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org, to connect virtually.
St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch program takes place Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the church. The lunch program is a take-out service. There will be no lunch program on Monday, Aug. 1.
The Greek Food Festival Committee meets Monday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. The Greek Food Festival will be back this year from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31.
To reach the AGOC office call 978-465-5757, or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out their Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, Conference Room reservation is available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the AGOC website.
