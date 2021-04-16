To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for the following weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestreamed Sunday service broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website, www.frsuu.org, or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On April 18, there will be an outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. at Atkinson Common, Newburyport. Attendance limited to 100 people and registration is required. Visit the church website for details and to register. The service will also be online.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach on Sankofa, which highlights the importance of learning from the past to live fully today and into the future. Mamadou Diop will play West African drum music. In case of inclement weather, the outdoor service will be canceled and worship take place online.
Young Church for preschool through eighth grade is online only. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to learn more.
Visit the church website to view a full list of programming and editions of the newsletter The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
All proper social distancing protocols are followed. Further details are on the church’s website. Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
The fifth and final Salutation to the Virgin Mary known as the Akathist Hymn will be held Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. The final Presanctified Liturgy of the Lenten season will be held Wednesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Immediately after, the Orthodoxy Inquirer Group meets at 7:30 p.m. at the church and via Zoom. This group is intended primarily for those seeking to join the Orthodox Church, but all are welcome to refresh and learn more about the faith.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website at www. annunciation.ma.goarch.org, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, worships Sunday, April 18, at the Moseley Woods pavilion at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
The church continues its new sermon series, “Making the Good Life Real,” with the sermon “Unexpected Flourishing” by Tyler Lenocker. Bring a chair and mask. Consult the church’s website, oldsouthnbpt.org, for details.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
On Wednesday, April 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the church presents one of 11 Zoom sessions in its Alpha program, exploring life, faith and meaning through conversation. Each session includes time to connect with others who have similar questions, hear a talk on an element of faith, and share questions and perspectives in an honest, friendly and open environment. Register at http://bit.ly/OldSouthAlpha21. More about Alpha: https://alphausa.org/about.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church will meet for worship Sunday, April 18, at 10 a.m. in the Asbury Grove chapel, South Hamilton, so there will be no service Saturday.
The church usually meets Saturdays at 5 p.m. in The Salvation Army chapel, 40 Water St., Newburyport (Fair Street entrance).
For more information, call The Salvation Army office at 978-465-0883 and ask for Liz.
Insight Meditation
The Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport offers “Awakening to the Present Moment: A retreat for beginning and newer students” via Zoom on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This offering, led by Ted Jones, is designed for anyone interested in learning insight meditation (Vipassana). Vipassana is a simple practice that steadies the mind by grounding attention in the present moment; it originated in the Buddhist tradition more than 2,500 years ago.
For more information and registration fees, visit www.imcnewburyport.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 10 a.m. at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
On April 18, the Rev. Raymond Henderson will be the minister. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — just press #.
Cleanup Day for the church grounds will be held Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The rain date will be April 18 after the worship service.
Bible study occurs on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/fpcnworship. The next meeting is April 25 at 8:30 a.m. The topic is “Walking in God’s peace based on Isaiah 58 vx 1-12.”
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The food pantry is holding drive-by food drives on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, including May 22 and July 17.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Holy Family is hosting its Spring Fling raffle fundraiser with tickets for 19 themed baskets available until Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m. (more details and link on the parish website at livingwatercatholic.org. The drawing will be on the Facebook page Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. For more information, call 978-388-0330, ext. 101, and leave a message.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport offers Sunday services at 10 a.m. and Wednesday testimony meetings at 7:30 p.m.
Visit in person at 1 Merrimac St., #4. Sunday school for children and teens is at #9. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to www.christiansciencenewburyport.com.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Doctorine of Atonement,” read in Christian Science churches around the world, consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the King James Version of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gift ideas: Bibles, children’s nondenominational Bible stories, cards and more.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is at the Reading Room and www.csmonitor.com. Free articles cover coronavirus and other topics. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues. Information also on Facebook.
The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com offers a live online service every Sunday at 10 a.m. with replay 24/7. A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website every Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay available until 8 a.m. Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
On Thursday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a conversation via Zoom with Deborah Lipstadt, author of “Anti-Semitism: Here and Now.” The event is sponsored by the North Shore collaborative Community Call to Action Against Anti-Semitism Committee.
Email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews for more details and Zoom links at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but with limited singing. The service is also available on Zoom. To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
A lecture series, “Revelations Speaks Peace,” will be presented online Saturdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information: 978-255-2838 and see https://youtu.be/2Cgv1hHACSs.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.
There is ample room for distancing. Face coverings required.
The service will also be available live via Zoom. An online bible discussion and prayer group is offered via Zoom on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. through May 7. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a rummage sale inside during thrift shop hours.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., hosts online Sunday services at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River, 14 Cedar St., Suite 203, Amesbury, offers virtual services on Sundays at 10 a.m.
For log in information, go to unityontheriver.org.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The church is holding regular blood drives at the parish house: Friday, April 23, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, May 10, 1 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in April in honor and remembrance of the Mason family members. Steeple lighting for the remaining months of 2021 have been reserved. To have the steeple lighted in memory or honor of a loved one in 2022, contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or MacBurnie.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a virtual Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For more on the church, contact the office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www. hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve space at a Mass.
The in-person weekend Mass schedule — Sunday: 8 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 9:30 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online. A recording will also be available on the church website.
Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, offers a virtual worship service from the sanctuary Sunday at 10 a.m.
Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page at “East Parish UMC Salisbury” (www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury).
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment. Prayer requests, joys or concerns can be emailed to Wichmann or messaged to her through Facebook.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a virtual Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
The service will be shared on the church’s website at www.grovelanducc.org and its Facebook page.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit the website.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com
