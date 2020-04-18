To have religion notes listed for Saturday, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, is celebrating the holy season as directed by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America by praying from home.
All are invited to participate in services through internet broadcasts and multimedia. Information on livestreaming services can be found at www.goarch.org/live-broadcasts. Check the church’s website at annunciation.ma.goarch.org for details on services and interactive discussions: Saturday, April 18 — Great and Holy Pascha evening service; Sunday, April 19 – Agape service, 11 a.m.
To reach the office: 978-465-5757, the building is closed; or agocport@gmail.com. More information: annunciation.ma.goarch.org. and on Facebook, @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, will offer Sunday worship via Zoom at 10 a.m.
To join the service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87295291596. Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York), Meeting ID: 872 9529 1596.
The thrift shop will be closed until further notice. All meetings and classes have been postponed.
For more information, call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Pete Balentine, offers a livestreamed service on its Facebook page (Facebook.com/HopeNewburyport) Sunday at 10 a.m.
This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so it can be watched at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording of the sermon to the website, www.hopenewburyport.com., after it is completed.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
All Masses have been canceled until further notice. Join the online live Mass broadcasts through the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hriccatholic., at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, 22 Inn St., invites everyone to listen to the service from the mother church in Boston at christianscience.com live on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This will be available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon is “Doctrine of Atonement” and consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures. The same lesson-sermon is read in Christian Science churches around the world.
A testimony meeting from the mother church is also at christianscience.com live Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share their gratitude for healings they have received through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room, a bookstore moving to 1 Merrimac St., #9, is temporarily closed to comply with the governor’s order. People are invited to explore resources online. The Christian Science Monitor provides free articles on the coronavirus at www.csmonitor.com.
Jsh-online.com has free articles for nonsubscribers relating to a spiritual approach to dealing with the coronavirus.
For more information: call 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com, or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in April in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship via online at www.oldsouthnbpt.org/LiveStream.
On Sunday, April 19, at 10 a.m., the sermon series “Conversations That Make a Difference” continues with the sermon “Three Hearts on the Road to Emmaus” by the Rev. Jim Singleton.
To balance health and safety precautions with the mission of caring for the community, members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, is only offering worship services and programs online, including a livestreamed Sunday service April 19 at 10:30 a.m.
The service is “Suffering Explored.” Bryan will address the question of how to live and respond to suffering by exploring suffering from multiple perspectives, including Unitarian Universalist theology, Buddhism and ethics.
The livestream link for viewing the service is the church’s website: www.frsuu.org. The service can also be seen on YouTube: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
During the service, all watching will be invited to participate in a ritual. Use a shawl or piece of cloth that can be placed in a circle on a table or floor nearby. Also bring 20 or 25 pebbles, marbles or buttons to be used during the ritual. Then, join all who are watching as a community circle of caring is created.
Many online programs are offered throughout the week. Visit the church’s website for the most recent list of programming published in the latest edition of the FRS UU newsletter, Journeying Together. To join the newsletter distribution list, email journeyingtogether@frsuu.org.
For more information about the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be offered Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For about the church, call the office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will hold a live worship service online Sunday at 10 a.m. instead of gathering in person due to coronavirus precautions. All services will be online until further notice with fellowship time before and after worship.
Services are online at bit.ly/firstparishworship or by calling 301-715-8592. Then, enter Meeting ID: 442 272 605.
The food pantry is open Fridays 3 to 5 p.m. for anyone in need of assistance. Guests stay in their vehicles. Volunteers observe social distancing guidelines while bringing bundles out to vehicles.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will host virtual services via Zoom.
The service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Links to join the synagogue’s services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via its YouTube channel.
To see St. Paul’s Church’s livestream on Sunday, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCDTqVtP6H5w5BRgflT2nq_Q.
Parishioners may also listen by phone by calling 646-558-8656. After receiving a prompt to enter a Meeting ID, parishioners should enter 200108321 followed by the # key.
Among Friends will have meals to go during its regular hours: Monday at 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. Updates available on www.stpauls-nbpt.org or by calling the office at 978-465-5351.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, has suspended services until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Anyone who wants to speak with the Rev. Charlotte Hendee can call the office at 978-465-8940, leave a message and she will get back to you. Messages will be checked twice daily.
St. James Episcopal
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, is canceling all services, classes, meetings, and events until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.
Visit on Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org for updates and information. To contact the Rev. John Satula or the office, call 978-388-0030 or email stjames.office@verizon.net.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: May 11, June 8, July 6, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
