Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Palm Sunday service April 5 at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be offered Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
During Holy Week, Facebook Live will also be used for Maundy Thursday on April 9 at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday on April 12 at 10:30 a.m. A Good Friday service on April 10 at noon will be broadcast using Zoom. To register for this service, call the church office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in April in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
All Masses have been canceled until further notice. Join the online live Mass broadcasts through the church Facebook page Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. and Palm Sunday on April 5 at 10 a.m. There will also be online broadcasts of the Easter vigil on Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. and the Easter Sunday service on April 12 at 10 a.m.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will hold a live worship service online Sunday at 10 a.m. instead of gathering in person due to coronavirus precautions. All services will be online until further notice with fellowship time before and after worship.
Holy Week services are online at bit.ly/firstparishworship or join the service by calling 301-715-8592. Then, enter Meeting ID: 442 272 605.
April 5: Palm Sunday will also be Passion Sunday as the congregation recalls Jesus’ journey to the cross; April 7 at 7 p.m.: Maundy Thursday reflection on the Last Supper;
April 10 at noon: Good Friday reflection on the atonement; April 12 at 10 a.m.: Easter Sunday celebration.
The food pantry is open Fridays 3 to 5 p.m. for anyone in need of assistance. Guests stay in their vehicles. Volunteers observe social distancing guidelines while bringing bundles out to vehicles.
AnnunciationGreek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, is celebrating the holy season as directed by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America by praying from home.
All are invited to participate in services through internet broadcasts and multimedia. Information on livestreaming services can be found at www.goarch.org/live-broadcasts. Check the church’s website at annunciation.ma.goarch.org for details on services and interactive discussions — April 5: Sunday of St. Mary of Egypt, salutations; April 5-8: presanctified liturgy; April 8, salutations; April 10, salutations; April 11, Lazarus Saturday; April 12, Palm Sunday.
To view the message from Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Eparchial Synod on the COVID-19 pandemic, go to the Greek Orthodox of America website at www.goarch.org/-/archbishop-elpidophoros-message-covid19-march-26-2020.
To reach the office: 978-465-5757, the building is closed; or agocport@gmail.com. More information: annunciation.ma.goarch.org. and on Facebook, @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship via online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCxtDcIBOQWoh_6y_gucUYPg?view_as=subscriber.
On April 5 at 10 a.m., Palm Sunday, the sermon series “Conversations That Make a Difference” continues with “Do You Know the Time?” by the Rev. Sara Singleton. The Maundy Thursday service will also be online April 9 at 7 p.m.
To balance health and safety precautions with the mission of caring for the community, members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, 22 Inn St., invites everyone to listen to the Sunday service from the mother church in Boston at christianscience.com live on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This will be available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon, “Unreality,” consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.
A testimony meeting from the mother church is also at christianscience.com live Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share their gratitude for healings they have received through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room, a bookstore also at 22 Inn St. and temporarily closed to comply with the governor’s order, invites people to explore resources online. The Christian Science Monitor provides free articles on the coronavirus at www.csmonitor.com/W…/Topics/coronavirus-all-coverage.
Jsh-online.com has free articles for nonsubscribers relating to a spiritual approach to dealing with the coronavirus.
For more information: 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com, or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: April 6, May 11, June 8, July 6, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, has suspended worship services at the church until further notice but will livestream a service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with Congregation Ahavas Achim and congregational leader Alex Matthews.
The livestream link for viewing the service is the church’s webpage: www.frsuu.org. Anyone who is interested can watch the Sunday service on YouTube and join the chat. The YouTube channel link is: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube
The church is also offering weekday virtual programming. These are Zoom-based online or phone dial-in meetings. The access for the programs listed below is always:
Online: https://zoom.us/j/4848186518. Meeting ID: 484 818 6518.
One-tap mobile: +13126266799; 4848186518# U.S. (Chicago); +16465588656, 4848186518# U.S. (New York).
Dial by phone: +1 312 626 6799 U.S. (Chicago); +1 646 558 8656 U.S. (New York).
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will host virtual services via Zoom.
The service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and a special interfaith service with the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Links to join these services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport. Brad Gardner, pastor of operations and service, 978-463-4673, ext. 23, 978-989-2278, direct. Online at www.hopenewburyport.com.
The livestream will be available on the Hope Community Church Facebook page (Facebook.com/HopeNewburyport) beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so that people can also watch it at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording of the sermon to the website after it is completed.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, is suspending all worship services at least through Palm Sunday on April 5.
This includes the Wednesday evening prayer service and all meetings —12-step, special gatherings and meditation groups — are also suspended.
Among Friends will have meals to go during its regular hours: Monday at 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. Updates available on www.stpauls-nbpt.org or by calling the office at 978-465-5351.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, has suspended services until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Anyone who wants to speak with the Rev. Charlotte Hendee can call the office at 978-465-8940, leave a message and she will get back to you. Messages will be checked twice daily.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, is closed and Sunday worship services have been suspended due to the health situation. The thrift shop will be closed until further notice. All meetings and classes have been postponed.
For more information, call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
St. James Episcopal
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, is canceling all services, classes, meetings, and events until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.
Visit on Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org for updates and information. To contact the Rev. John Satula or the office, call 978-388-0030 or email stjames.office@verizon.net.
