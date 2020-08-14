To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed on Friday for the weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, will celebrate Divine Liturgy on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the church with social distancing as well as through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services are available for replay on these sites.
The celebration of the Feast of the Dormition of our Most Holy Theotokos and ever Virgin Mary is Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The service commemorates the repose or “falling asleep” of the Virgin Mary and the assumption into heaven of the body of the Theotokos.
The Greek to Go drive-thru Greek festival allows for food to be preordered for curbside pickup Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No orders will be taken on-site. Check the church website at annunciation.ma.goarch.org for the menu and ordering information. Limited quantities available.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, is offering joint online Sunday worship services in August with First Parish Church of Newbury.
The services begin at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/firstparishworship. Parishioners do not need a bulletin in advance. Enter the link to be taken to Zoom for the service. Those wishing to attend by phone may dial 929-436-2866 and enter meeting ID 442 272 605.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. August is Bag Sale Month — fill a bag for $5
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will offer an in-person but socially distant service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available. Worship services are also available live and later on the East Parish UMC Salisbury Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury.
Dates are available for renting the Rose Room; social distancing rules apply. Call the church office with any inquiries about renting this space.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This is available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon, “Soul,” consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is now open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Coronavirus coverage is free; find it in the menu. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: Call 978-255-1031 or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com and www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online at bit.ly/firstparishworship on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9:30 a.m.
Throughout August, Sunday worship begins at 9:30 a.m. online. The church welcomes members Belleville Congregational Church for joint services this month. Anyone wishing to attend by phone can dial 929-436-2866 and enter meeting ID 442 272 605.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/.
To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church no longer accepts clothing donations due to pandemic-related circumstances but hopes to resume in the future and will notify the public.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, is only offering worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
FRS is breaking from tradition this summer and offering online Sunday worship services and weekday programs via Zoom. Details will be published weekly in the church’s newsletter, the Summer Steeple, and on the website, www.frsuu.org. See the schedule of summer worship services online: https://www.frsuu.org/summer-worship.
For more information, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship online Sunday at 10 a.m. at www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
Sunday Sandwiches: To balance health and safety precautions with the mission of caring for the community, members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For more about the church, call the office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will host virtual services via Zoom.
The service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Links to join the synagogue’s services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzalez, will offer services at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School — adult in-person only — begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m., featuring prayer and praise but no singing. A service broadcast through Zoom is available for those who need to stay home.
Tuesdays: Prayer and study. 7 to 8 p.m. by Zoom only.
To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered Sunday at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, will hold an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Preregistration is required at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling the office at 978-463-HOPE. The service will also be livestreamed at 10 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online.
This video will be on the church’s Facebook page so it can be watched at a later time. Life groups are meeting over Zoom throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies again using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The church is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
