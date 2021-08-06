To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The August in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC, 10 a.m.; St. Ann, 11 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Registration for Mass is no longer required.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The sermon will be “Letting Go: Grieving the Loss” by the Rev. Jeff Ebert. Masks are required for anyone not fully vaccinated. Vaccinated people may choose the option of wearing a mask. The service will also be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The congregation will study the Book of Acts each Thursday at 7 p.m. throughout the summer. Weather permitting, it will take place in the memorial garden and move inside if it rains. Anyone not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and remain socially distant. Bring a Bible.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers summer services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.
A new tradition of lay-led summer services will continue through Sunday, Aug. 29. In-person services in the sanctuary will resume on Opening Sunday — Sept. 12. All services will then be held in person and online.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, Paula Estey speaks on “Answering the Call: The Road to Sacred Activism.” Estey will talk about activism evolving into spiritual practices by listening to the pathways of the heart and a gathering of the tribes. There will be meditation led by former Unity minister Shipley Allinson and music by Brian Doser.
The annual used book sale will be held in the Parish Hall during Yankee Homecoming week: Friday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the church website at www.frsuu.org for access to Zoom services and to see a list of summer programs. For more on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, will host its annual Old Home Days pancake breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost is $7 for adults; children, $4; families, $20 maximum. Takeout available.
For more information, call 978-346-8400.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews for more details and Zoom links at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim, celebrating its 125th anniversary in Newburyport, is collecting new school supplies for The Pettengill House. They should be deposited in the decorated box outside the synagogue between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
School supplies needed include: durable backpacks, washable markers, dry erase markers, three-ring binders (1” to 2”), crayons, highlighters, binder dividers, glue sticks, drawing supplies, lined filler paper, composition notebooks, index cards, colored pencils, scientific calculators, small staplers, pencil cases/pouches, sticky notes, kids scissors, pocket folders, rulers, tape, pens, permanent markers, tissue packs, refillable water bottles and lunch boxes.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
MARK209, a Nashville-based band, performs a free concert of gospel, Christian country and patriotic music Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. A free will offering will be taken during the concert. For more information: 603-329-6047.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, will host an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann will speak on God’s “Works of Art.”
Masks are optional, and state federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. and available on Facebook later. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will worship online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
The church welcomes parishioners from Belleville Congregational Church to attend. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
Bible study will not meet until September.
The food pantry, which is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for paper products, pasta, rice, cookies, cereal and canned goods.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by members and friends of People’s and Merrimacport United Methodist churches, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m. in August.
For Zoom information or to listen to the service by phone, call James Marshall at 978-395-0125 and follow the directions given.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode’s sermon on the church’s Facebook page will be suspended in August while he is on vacation.
Due to the coronavirus and church renovations, all other activities are postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple lighting for August is in honor and memory of loved ones past and present.
For more about the church, call 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Coffee is served between services. The summer teaching series is from the New Testament Book of Galatians. The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed each Sunday at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (4 years old through fifth grade) begins at 9 a.m. in the summer. The church is a drop-off center for those who would like to donate a student backpack to The Pettengill House.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., is welcoming people back for Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Registration is no longer necessary for inside services. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Mass in the Grass, a service of Holy Eucharist, is presented in the church’s backyard on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at noon. Register at Eventbrite.com.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday School for children and teens is at One Merrimac St. #9, from 10 to 11 a.m. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Spirit,” consists of texts from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy as well as texts from the Bible.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is also available at the Reading Room: https://www.csmonitor.com/.
There is information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices and church contact information are included on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Insight Meditation
The Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport is offering its four-week “Introduction to Insight Meditation” series.
The class meets at the center each Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 12.
This offering is designed for anyone interested in learning insight meditation (Vipassana) and are appropriate for those with little or no meditation experience. Vipassana is a simple practice that steadies the mind by grounding attention in the present moment; it originated in the Buddhist tradition more than 2,500 years ago.
For further information and registration, go to www.imcnewburyport.com.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport
Each service will be a hybrid event with the option to attend over Zoom for those unable to gather in person. To attend virtually, Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast and YouTube channels for later viewings.
State COVID-19 regulations will be observed. If unvaccinated, a mask must be worn indoors. There will be no shaming of people wearing masks. Anyone desiring a hug, must ask for permission first.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service on Sunday.
All services in August begin at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel followed by coffee hour. The service will also be available live via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, is meeting in the sanctuary for worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
The worship service can also be seen on www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport. A free grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information about services or the community breakfast, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services in the summer with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 8:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Masks and sign-up are not required. Check the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for updates or changes in services.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday and through livestreaming.
Sabbath School for adults in person only begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of the rest found in the Lord. No prior study necessary. Room for a dozen or more guests suitably spaced. Masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but with limited singing. In person or two ways to join online: 1. Go to AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page. Look for the YouTube link for the Sabbath service. 2. Go to AmesburySDA Facebook.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church usually meets for worship Saturdays at 5 p.m. in The Salvation Army chapel, 40 Water St., Newburyport (Fair Street entrance), except on the third weekend of the month.
On that weekend, the church meets at Asbury Grove in Hamilton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, leave a message for Pastor Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, holds its Worship on Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m.
The services will continue through the summer. Masks and social distancing are no longer required during worship for anyone who is vaccinated. Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask is welcome to do so. The service will also be shown live on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: 978-372-3463 or www.grovelanducc.org.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
