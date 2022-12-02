To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Daily morning services are offered at 8:30, except on Wednesday.
On Dec. 4, general assembly takes place immediately after services. On Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., church members will attend St. Nicholas Vespers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Divine Liturgy takes place. At 7:30 p.m. that day, a choral rehearsal will be held. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9:15 a.m., there will be a chant rehearsal followed at noon by a lectionary Bible study on Zoom.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is offered]at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The lunch program is a takeout service.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study “future hope.” No prior study is necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. through livestreaming and later on Facebook. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, singing and stories.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., “The Chosen,” Season 3, an exclusive preview, episodes 1 and 2 featuring “The Sermon on the Mount,” will be shown on the church’s big screen. This is a historically accurate film adaption of the story of Jesus and the disciples. Ticket information: amesburysda.org. A limited supply of free tickets are available. To see the film’s trailer, search for “The Chosen Season Three movie trailer” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7z868kEl5s.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., students of Amesbury Seventh-day Adventist School present a Christmas special at 285 Main Ave, South Hampton, New Hampshire.
For more information, go to Amesburysda.org., Facebook and Instagram.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., the public is invited to an Advent candlelight Taizé meditation service modeled after those held by the Taizé community in France with prayer, song, scripture, petitions and silence. The service can also be found on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On Dec. 4, the church begins its Advent sermon series, “Advent Visions,” with the sermon “A Vision of Peace” by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., a lecture on William Lloyd Garrison will be presented by historian Kabria Baumgartner, “I Will Be Heard: Antislavery Printing and Youth Activism at William Lloyd Garrison’s Liberator Office.”
On Sunday, Dec. 11, Old South presents its all-church, no-rehearsal Christmas pageant.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., a Blue Christmas service will be presented for those feeling lonely, depressed or unable to celebrate the season. The service will offer quiet, contemplation and comfort.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street entrance. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org, or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during worship.
Sunday school starts at 10:30 a.m., offering the Montessori-inspired Godly Play program for children ages 4 and up, and the Grapple program for middle school students and up.
The church offers a free community breakfast with indoor seating or takeout service on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast will not be served Dec. 3.
The Holly Jolly Christmas Fair will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a basket preview Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. To see the catalog and purchase raffle tickets, go to www.cc-baskets.com.
For more information: 978-465-0533, email: info@centralnewburyport.org website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org, to receive Zoom links to join services, or for more information, or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
Congregation Ahavas Achim is selling hand-dipped Chanukah candles with all proceeds going toward its Torah fund. Candles are $36 a box. For more information and to purchase candles, visit www.caa-newburyport.org/form/candles2022.html.
Congregation Ahavas Achim will host a personal care item drive to benefit Community Service of Newburyport. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, small packages of toilet paper (one to four rolls) and small bottles of laundry detergent will be collected during Chanukah – from Sunday, Dec. 18, to Monday, Dec. 26. Items can be dropped off at the synagogue or during the nightly menorah lighting in Market Square.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, hosts its annual holiday fair Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair includes handmade holiday items such as quilts, baked goods, a cookie walk, jewelry, silent auction items, the country store and “attic treasures.” The cafe offers a lunch menu at 11 a.m., with free coffee for veterans.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship with livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m.
On Dec. 4, the service is titled, “Her Voice.” The congregation will enter the holiday season and winter with a monthly ministry theme of “Earth.” The Rev. Rebecca Bryan’s sermon will draw on the work of Robin Wall Kimmerer. The service will reflect on the concept of animacy as church members ask themselves how they can listen to and be in better relationship with the Earth.
The Young Church program is for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The December in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website: hriccatholic.org and on Facebook: facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
Formation Hour takes place in the church from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m., allowing adults to go deeper in the faith, wrestle with questions and doubts, and grow together as a community. But on Dec. 4, the church will have its monthly parish brunch in place of Formation Hour. All are welcome to attend.
There is a midweek Eucharist on Tuesdays at noon. A short service of Holy Eucharist is offered in the main church.
The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page. A concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. will feature the church’s director of music, Danny Smith, and soloist Sarah Smith.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email office@main-street-church.org. For more information, visit www.main-street-church.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online and in person Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
The Zoom address is bit.ly/fpcnworship. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number – press #.
Bible study meets Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic of discussion will be Mark 6 vs 1-5.
The Boston Camerata holds its Christmas concert, “A Medieval Christmas at the Church,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m.. To order tickets, go its website at www.bostoncamerata.org.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, toothpaste, soap, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, hearty soups, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, cake, cereal, protein bars and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be held in the sanctuary Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after worship.
The church will host blood drives in the parish house: Monday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 31. Monday hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Craft fair spaces will be available in the parish house Saturday, Dec. 10.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including Dec. 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
The Christmas Eve service begins at 7 p.m. Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
On Dec. 4, the speaker will be Denise Desimone. Unity honors the universal truths in all religions and welcomes all spiritual paths.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, in the chapel at 10 a.m.
The service is also available on Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. Coffee hour follows the service.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Christmas Extravaganza Room is open.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship, both beginning at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe at the church hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for quilting and knitting. Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is usually held the first Friday of each month. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
Hartson Hall is available for rent if interested in a pleasant, spacious area with a stage and tables. Call the church at 978-465-5145. For anyone interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel weathervane of the church to honor a loved one for an upcoming month, call the church.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
Social distancing is in place and masks are optional. The Communion offering is baking mixes (cookies, muffins, cakes), shampoo and conditioner. They will be delivered to The Pettengill House.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940. More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor David Forsythe, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
