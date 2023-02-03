To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during worship.
Sunday school starts at 10:30 a.m., offering the Montessori-inspired Godly Play program for children ages 4 and up, and the Grapple program for middle school students and up. The church offers a free community breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 5., new member information classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. before the worship service.
On Friday, Feb. 10, a family game night and pasta dinner will be held at 6 p.m. RSVP is required. Contact lauren@centralnewburyport.org.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Valentine Love Pet Food Drive will be held behind the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information: 978-465-0533; email: info@centralnewburyport.org; website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The February Mass schedule – Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, will offer worship services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in person and livestreamed on YouTube.
On Feb. 5, the sermon is “In the Companionship of Grief.” The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach on the role of grief. Drawing on the work of Francis Weller, she will invite people to understand the gifts and skills needed to live with grief. This will begin the church’s monthlong ministry theme of grief. Other elements of grief will be explored each week, including its sources, how to live with it, and what people turn to for.
Justice Sunday starts at 11:30 a.m. with soup and salad followed by a program at noon presented by the church’s Accessibility and Inclusion Ministry, or AIM. Members of the congregation will share their stories about living with a nonapparent disability. A Q&A session will follow.
The Young Church program is for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Daily morning services are offered at 8:30, except on Wednesday.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is offered at the church on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The lunch program is a takeout service. On Monday, Feb. 6, the St. Richard of Wessex vigil takes place at the Somerville church at 6 p.m.
A Zoom lectionary Bible study takes place at the Newburyport church on Thursday, Feb. 9, at noon.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On Feb. 5, the sermon series “Your Light Has Come” continues with the sermon “Salty and Bright” by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry is offered each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street entrance. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study “future hope.” No prior study is necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. through livestreaming. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program, “Come Join the Treasure Hunt,” begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, games, surprises, singing and stories.
On Thursday, March 2, the church hosts a Ukraine fundraising auction at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., Newburyport.
For more information, check Amesburysda.org, Facebook and Instagram.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
On Feb. 5, the speaker will be Stephanie Roy.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be held in the sanctuary Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after worship.
The church will host blood drives: Monday, Feb. 6; Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, March 6; Saturday, March 18; Monday, April 3; and Saturday, April 22.
Monday blood drives are from 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday drives are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
The service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
The current sermon series is “Growing in Humility.” On Feb. 5, the Rev. Eugene Heacock will preach on “From Brokenness to Oneness.”
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email at officemainstreetucc@gmail.com. Visit shorturl.at/JSY47 for more information.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship in the chapel at 10 a.m.
Services are also available on Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. Coffee hour follows the service.
“Bible Exploration” is Tuesday at 11 a.m. and choir rehearsal is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. but will be closed if there is a parking ban.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online and in person Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
The Zoom address is bit.ly/fpcnworship. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number – press #. Bible study will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic will be “Mark 6.”
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers size 1 and 2, toothpaste, soap, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, hearty soups, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, jelly/jam cereal, protein bars and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for anyone not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
Formation Hour takes place in the church from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m., allowing adults to go deeper in the faith, wrestle with questions and doubts, and grow together as a community.
There is a midweek Eucharist on Tuesdays at noon. A short service of Holy Eucharist is offered in the main church.
The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including Feb. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Patricia Batten, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship, both beginning at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe at the church hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome. The Drum Circle meets on the third Friday of each month at Hartson Hall. No experience necessary.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for quilting and knitting. Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is held the first Friday of each month at Hartson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets and storytellers. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel weathervane to honor a loved one for an upcoming month should call the church and leave a message with a return telephone number.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org, to receive Zoom links to join services, or for more information, or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
Social distancing is in place and masks are optional. The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940.
More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
