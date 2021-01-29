To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for the following weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a virtual worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The service will be shared on the church’s website at www.grovelanducc.org and its Facebook page.
On Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., a Taizé ecumenical candlelight meditation service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page and remain there for further viewing. The theme is “Behold, I Make All Things New!”
With the beginning of a new year, church members will hope and pray for justice, peace, respect, kindness and the guidance of God’s spirit. The service is modeled after those held by the Taizé community in France. Taizé prayer involves singing and listening to the word of God in silence and peace. The music consists of simple, repeated refrains, enabling worshippers to enter into prayer. There will be readings from scripture, petitions and silent prayer.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit the website.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service via Zoom on Sunday at 10 a.m.
To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop reopens Wednesday, Feb. 3, and will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is an ongoing rummage sale during thrift shop hours.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, usually hosts weekly online services on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m., there will be a virtual educational program on topics associated with the end of life from a Jewish perspective.
Presenters will include Matthews; hospice Chaplain Joel Grossman; Hal Miller-Jacobs, a founder of the Community Hevra Kadisha of Greater Boston; Mike Pearlman, president of the Newburyport Hebrew Cemetery Association; and Alex Matthews, CAA congregational leader. For Zoom info, email Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue: visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer its service via Zoom at https://bit.ly/OSWorship on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The church continues its sermon series, “Walking in the Light,” with the sermon “When in Doubt ... Check it Out!” by the Rev. Tim Dolan.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the church hosts on Zoom the first of 11 sessions in its Alpha program, exploring life, faith and meaning through conversation. Each session includes time to connect with others who have similar questions, hear a talk on an element of faith, and share questions and perspectives in an honest, friendly and open environment. Register at http://bit.ly/OldSouthAlpha21. There is no obligation to return. More about Alpha: https://alphausa.org/about.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 10 a.m. at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
On Jan. 31, the guest minister will be the Rev. Skip Walker. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: 82647115553# and when asked for another number — just press #.
Bible study occurs on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/fpcnworship.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream Sunday service broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On Jan. 31, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan’s sermon, “To Be Forgiven,” will explore what it feels like to be on the receiving end of forgiveness and how people increase the capacity to allow themselves to be forgiven.
Young Church programming is online this year. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to learn more.
Visit the church website to view a full list of programming and editions of the newsletter The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers a live Zoom service on Sundays at 10 a.m. and a Zoom testimony meeting on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
To receive the Zoom link or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to www.christiansciencenewburyport.com.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Love,” read in Christian Science churches around the world, consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gift ideas: Bibles, children’s nondenominational Bible stories, cards and more.
The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at the Reading Room and at www.csmonitor.com. Free articles cover the coronavirus and other topics. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues. Information is also on Facebook.
The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com offers a live online service every Sunday at 10 a.m. with replay 24/7. A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website every Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay available until 8 a.m. Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The church is holding regular blood drives: Saturday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 8, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in January in honor of Barbara and Bud Nason. A few months of 2021 — July, September and November — are available for lighting the steeple in memory or honor of a loved one. Contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River, 14 Cedar St., Suite 203, Amesbury, offers virtual services on Sundays at 10 a.m.
For log in information, go to unityontheriver.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For more information, contact the church office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
The in-person weekend Mass schedule — Sunday: 8 a.m., Nativity; 9:30 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, offers a virtual worship service from the sanctuary Sunday at 10 a.m.
Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page at “East Parish UMC Salisbury” (www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury).
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment. Prayer requests, joys or concerns can be emailed to Wichmann or messaged to her through Facebook.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online. A recording will also be available on the church website.
Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. with social distancing and through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
Sunday School is in session and all children through high school are invited to attend church in person each Sunday. For more information, check the church’s website. The soup kitchen is closed until further notice.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but no singing. The service is also available on Zoom. To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.