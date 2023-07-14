To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On July 16, the church will continue its sermon series, “The Faithful Life,” with the sermon “Seed and Bread” by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill. The service will be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Cockrill also presents “Curiosity Hour” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those who would you like to know more about the Christian faith, the Presbyterian denomination or Old South.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org, or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros matins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning weekday services concluded Thursday, July 6, and will resume in August.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch program has resumed takeout and indoor dining on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The church’s Greek Food Festival is Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 11:30 to 3 p.m.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Chase.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631. The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including July 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. through Sept. 3.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during the service or parents can sit, rock and soothe young children in the designated space at rear of the sanctuary.
Sunday School programs have ended for this church year but will resume in September.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Worship start time resumes. The free community breakfast resumes Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. with indoor seating or takeout service.
For more information: 978-465-0533; email: info@centralnewburyport.org; website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
On July 16, the current sermon series, “Save the Best for Last: Upper Room Discourse,” continues with the Rev. Dennis Gill preaching on “Obedience”. Advocate”.
The service is also livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A children’s program is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
On July 16, church member Cyd Raschke leads the service, “Poetry: Painting with Words,” which focuses on the rhythm and rhyme of language. There will not be any Sunday services in August.
The Young Church program for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade runs from September to May. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in July at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Ross Varney.
Services at First Parish resume in August at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson. Bible study resumes in August at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic of discussion will be Mark 7.
The food pantry at the church is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food and toiletry donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers of all sizes, toothpaste, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, cereal, cake and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/JSY47 live.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email at officemainstreetucc@gmail.com. Visit main-street-church.org for more information.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel.
Coffee hour follows the service. Services are also available on Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. The thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On July 16, the sermon is “Life.” Sermons in Christian Science churches consist of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible and “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
For anyone wanting to explore Christian Science, the church offers the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore and study room) at One Merrimac St., #9, Newburyport. It is open to the community Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or visit a virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including spiritual health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription, go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science, as well as times for services at The Mother Church in Boston, is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
St. André Bessette Parish
St. Joseph Church (formerly Holy Family) 2 School St., Amesbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Star of the Sea Chapel, 141 N. End Blvd. Salisbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. The chapel is open from Memorial Day weekend to October.
Star of the Sea Church 18 Beach Road, Salisbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. The church is open from Columbus Day weekend to May.
Weekday Mass schedule – St. Joseph Church: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Star of the Sea Church, Tuesday, 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for anyone not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live. Spiritual formation begins after the service.
The midweek Eucharist and morning prayer will resume in August.
The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
July Mass schedule – Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website, hriccatholic.org, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers a sit-down supper on Tuesdays from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport. To-go meals are available at 5:30 p.m.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, hosts its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes choice of buttermilk, blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes, breakfast sausage, coffee, tea and juice. Dine in or takeout. Cost: $8, $5 for children 5 and under.
For more information, call the church at 978-346-8400.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, led by Rabbi Alex Matthews, offers weekly Shabbat services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org to receive Zoom links to join services or for more information or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
People’s United
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and inter active Zoom worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome.
The Drum Circle meets on the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. in Hartson Hall. No experience necessary.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for quilting and knitting. Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is the first Friday of each month at Hartson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets and storytellers. The next one is Aug. 5. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
If interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and Angel Gabriel weathervane to honor a loved one, contact the church at 978-465-5145 and leave a message with a return telephone number.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, offers worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The weekly soup kitchen (sit down or to go) is open Wednesday from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be held in the sanctuary after worship at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study “Caring for the gifts.” No prior study is necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. through livestreaming. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program, “Come Join the Treasure Hunt,” begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, games, surprises, singing and stories.
For more information, check Amesburysda.org, Facebook and Instagram.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940.
More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Patricia Batten, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
