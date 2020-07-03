To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed on Friday for the weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, will offer Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. outside at the rear of the Meetinghouse.
There is ample room for social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and do not forget to wear a mask.
The service will also available via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. that day. To join the service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88640585676.
To call by phone, +1 646-558-8656, add meeting ID 886 4058 5676, followed by # when prompted. July worship services will begin at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
The thrift shop is tentatively scheduled to reopen Saturday, Aug., 1 from 9 to noon. August is Bag Sale Month.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A live-streamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered Sunday at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to attend a live Mass.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Tuesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: July 6, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, will hold an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Preregistration is required and can be done at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling the office at 978-463-HOPE. The service will also be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HopeNewburyport/.
This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so it can be watched at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording on its website, www.hopenewburyport.com. Life groups are meeting over Zoom throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, is only offering worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
FRS is breaking from tradition this summer and offering online Sunday worship services and weekday programs via Zoom. Details will be published weekly in the church’s newsletter, the Summer Steeple, and on the website, www.frsuu.org. See the schedule of summer worship services online: https://www.frsuu.org/summer-worship.
For more information, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be offered Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For about the church, call the office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will host virtual services via Zoom.
The service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Links to join the synagogue’s services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, is worshipping as directed by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America by praying from home.
All are invited to participate in services through internet broadcasts and multimedia. Information on livestreaming services can be found at www.goarch.org/live-broadcasts. Check the church’s website at annunciation.ma.goarch.org for details on services and interactive discussions.
To reach the office: 978-465-5757, the building is closed; or agocport@gmail.com. More information: annunciation.ma.goarch.org. and on Facebook, @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzalez, will offer Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday with limited seating.
The service will also be broadcast via Zoom on Saturday at 11 a.m.
To join Zoom meetings, call George Odell at 978-255-2838. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
Saturday (Sabbath) services: 10 a.m., Sabbath School — children’s lessons and classes. Separate Zoom rooms for adult discussion of “How to Study the Scriptures. No prior study necessary. The lessons are created to be easily enjoyed by all.
Midday service at 11 a.m. but with no singing. Tuesdays: Prayer and study, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Call 978-388-3352, the Rev. John Ferraro.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship online at 10 a.m. at www.oldsouthnbpt.org/LiveStream.
To balance health and safety precautions with the mission of caring for the community, members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from the mother church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This is available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A testimony meeting from the mother church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is now open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Go to https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Topics/coronavirus-all-coverage for free coverage of the virus situation. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: call 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will hold a live worship service online Sunday at 10 a.m. instead of gathering in person due to coronavirus precautions. All services will be online until further notice with fellowship time before and after worship.
Services are online at bit.ly/firstparishworship. Bible study: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Email church1835@gmail.org for the link. The food pantry is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for those in need. Guests stay in their vehicles. Volunteers observe social distancing guidelines while bringing bundles out to vehicles.
To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
