Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship via online at www.oldsouthnbpt.org/LiveStream.
On Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m., the sermon series, “Living the Lazarus Life,” continues with the sermon “The Role of Community in Removing Graveclothes” by the Rev. Sara Singleton.
To balance health and safety precautions with the mission of caring for the community, members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from the mother church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This is available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon, “God the Preserver of Man,” consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A testimony meeting from the mother church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is now open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Go to this page for free coverage of the virus situation. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: call 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in June in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, is only offering worship services and programs online, including a livestreamed Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
The worship service for June 14 is the church’s annual youth service, created and presented by members of the senior youth group who have been meeting every Sunday via Zoom since March 14.
The livestream link for viewing the service is the church’s website: www.frsuu.org. The service can also be seen on YouTube: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
Many online programs are offered throughout the week. Visit the church’s website for the most recent list of programming published in the latest edition of the FRS UU newsletter, Journeying Together. To join the newsletter distribution list, email journeyingtogether@frsuu.org.
For more information about the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Tuesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, is worshipping Sunday online.
The Rev. Charlotte Hendee can be seen at any time after 8 a.m. Access is available through the East Parish UMC in Salisbury Facebook page.
Dates are available for renting the Rose Room. Call the church office with any inquiries about renting this space.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
All Masses have been canceled until further notice. Join the online live Mass broadcasts through the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hriccatholic., at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will hold a live worship service online Sunday at 10 a.m. instead of gathering in person due to coronavirus precautions. All services will be online until further notice with fellowship time before and after worship.
Services are online at bit.ly/firstparishworship. Bible study: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Email church1835@gmail.org for the link. The food pantry is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for those in need. Guests stay in their vehicles. Volunteers observe social distancing guidelines while bringing bundles out to vehicles.
To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, will offer Sunday worship via Zoom at 10 a.m.
There will be music, scripture readings and a sermon. To join the service: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87544281058. To call by phone, dial
+1 646-558-8656, add meeting ID: 875 4428 1058, followed by # when prompted.
The thrift shop will be closed until further notice. All meetings and classes have been postponed.
For more information, call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers a livestreamed service on its Facebook page (Facebook.com/HopeNewburyport) Sunday at 10 a.m.
This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so it can be watched at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording of the sermon to the website, www.hopenewburyport.com., after it is completed.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be offered Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For about the church, call the office at 978-465-0533 or email info@centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim on Washington Street in Newburyport will host virtual services via Zoom.
The service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Links to join the synagogue’s services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, is worshipping as directed by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America by praying from home.
All are invited to participate in services through internet broadcasts and multimedia. Information on livestreaming services can be found at www.goarch.org/live-broadcasts. Check the church’s website at annunciation.ma.goarch.org for details on services and interactive discussions.
To reach the office: 978-465-5757, the building is closed; or agocport@gmail.com. More information: annunciation.ma.goarch.org. and on Facebook, @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzalez, will offer Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday with limited seating.
The service will also be broadcast via Zoom on Saturday at 11 a.m.
To join Zoom meetings, call George Odell at 978-255-2838. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
Saturday (Sabbath) services: 10 a.m., Sabbath School — children’s lessons and classes. Separate Zoom rooms for adult discussion of “How to Study the Scriptures. No prior study necessary. The lessons are created to be easily enjoyed by all.
Midday service at 11 a.m. but with no singing. Tuesdays: Prayer and study, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Call 978-388-3352, the Rev. John Ferraro.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is broadcasting live with worship to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.
The service is available to watch at any time during the week. For more information: www.rock-church.org/#welcome.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: July 6, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
St. James Episcopal
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, is canceling all services, classes, meetings, and events until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.
Visit on Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org for updates and information. To contact the Rev. John Satula or the office, call 978-388-0030 or email stjames.office@verizon.net.
