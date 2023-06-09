To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros matins at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by celebration of Pentecost with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning weekday services are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Bible study takes place Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Lectionary Bible study on Zoom will be held Thursday, June 15, at noon.
A concert featuring music from Pascha (Easter) to Pentecost will be held Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Music will be performed by the church choir and guests. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org. A reception follows. Weekday services take place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:30 am.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch program has resumed takeout and indoor dining on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Beginning June 18, worship begins at 9:30 a.m.
June 11 is Children’s Sunday. There will be a church summer cookout following worship.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during the service or parents can sit, rock and soothe young children in the designated space at rear of the sanctuary.
The free community breakfast is on summer break and not being served. The program resumes in September.
For more information: 978-465-0533; email: info@centralnewburyport.org; website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers worship services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in person and livestreamed on YouTube.
On June 11, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan’s sermon will be “Forget Your Perfect Offering,” as she reflects the past five years – its challenges, gifts and opportunities – and invites church members to consider how to make their lives an offering. The annual congregational meeting follows worship.
The Young Church program for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade has ended for this church year but will resume in September. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
Congregational Leader Alex Matthews’ first Shabbat service as an ordained rabbi is Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org to receive Zoom links to join services or for more information or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On June 11, the church will continue its sermon series, “The Church is Born,” with the sermon “Get Up and Follow” by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill. The service will be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On Sunday, June 18, Cockrill presents “Curiosity Hour” at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those who would you like to know more about the Christian faith, the Presbyterian denomination or Old South.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Rand Memorial
Rand Memorial Congregational Church, 134 S. Main St., Seabrook, offers a ham and bean supper Saturday, June 10.
The supper is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu also includes hotdogs, potato salad, coleslaw and desserts, including Indian pudding and hot fudge sundaes.
Adults, $11; children, $6; free for children 3 years old and under.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
On June 11, the current sermon series, “Save the Best for Last: Upper Room Discourse,” continues with the lead pastor, the Rev. Deryk Richenburg, preaching on “Trusting in Jesus”.
The service is also livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
Coffee hour follows the service. Services are also available on Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
On Wednesday, June 14, Varney and Rabbi Alex Matthews of Congregation Ahavas Achim will host “Difficult Text & Inclusive Communities: An Interfaith Study for Pride Month” at the church. Pizza will be served at 6:30 p.m. (donations welcome) and the panel discussion and presentation begin at 7 p.m.
“Bible Exploration” is Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and choir rehearsal is Thursday at 5 p.m. The thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, offers worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The weekly soup kitchen (sit down or to go) is open Wednesday from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, will host an indoor yard sale Saturday, Jun. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale takes place in the church’s gym and features used and new items that will not be priced – people pay what they can afford. Proceeds will fund church renovations.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/JSY47 live.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. The church office is closed Thursday, June 15, but otherwise open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email at officemainstreetucc@gmail.com. Visit main-street-church.org for more information.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
June Mass schedule – Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website, hriccatholic.org, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers a sit-down supper each Tuesday from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport. To-go meals are available at 5:30 p.m.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online and in person Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
The Zoom address is bit.ly/fpcnworship. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number – press #.
The next Bible study will be held Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic of discussion will be Mark 7.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers of all sizes, toothpaste, soap, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, hearty soups, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, jellies/jam, cereal, protein bars and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Chase.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631. The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including June 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On June 11, the sermon is “Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” The sermon will consist of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Adult formation starts at 10:15 a.m. Masks required for anyone not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live. Spiritual formation begins after the service.
A midweek Eucharist takes place Tuesdays at noon. A short service of Holy Eucharist is offered in the main church. Morning prayer on Tuesday through Friday begins at 8:30.
The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
People’s United Methodist
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for quilting and knitting. Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is the first Friday of each month at Hartson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets and storytellers. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
The People’s Cafe hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome. The Drum Circle meets on the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. at Hartson Hall. No experience necessary.
The steeple and Angel Gabriel weathervane will be lighted in May in memory of the church’s recently departed organist and dear friend Janice Martel. If interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and weathervane to honor a loved one, contact the church at 978-465-5145 and leave a message with a return telephone number.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940.
More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Patricia Batten, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be held in the sanctuary Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after worship.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study “Caring for the gifts.” No prior study is necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. through livestreaming. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program, “Come Join the Treasure Hunt,” begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, games, surprises, singing and stories.
For more information, check Amesburysda.org, Facebook and Instagram.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
