To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for the following weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
Palm Sunday services: Saturday at 4 p.m., livestreamed only on Facebook; Sunday, 8 a.m. at Nativity; 9 a.m. at IC; 9:30 a.m. at St. Ann; and 11:30 a.m. at IC; Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. at IC (livestreamed); Good Friday: 3 p.m. at IC; 3 p.m. at St. Ann; 7 p.m. at Nativity (livestreamed); Holy Saturday: 7:30 p.m. at IC (livestreamed); Easter: 8 a.m. at Nativity; 9 a.m. at St. Ann; 9 a.m. at IC; (9 a.m. service to be livestreamed); 9:30 a.m. at Nativity; 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann; and 11:30 a.m. at IC.
Preregistration required for all in-person Mass attendance. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at Masses.
All livestreamed Masses can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a virtual Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
The service will be shared on the church’s website at www.grovelanducc.org and its Facebook page.
An ecumenical Taizé candlelight meditation service will be held on Palm Sunday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. The service is modeled after those held in the Taizé community in France, with prayer, song, scripture, petitions and silence.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page and available after for viewing. The program will be available for printing on the Facebook page.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit the website.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The annual Passover Seder will be held via Zoom on Sunday, March 28. For more details or the Zoom link, email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer a livestreamed service at https://bit.ly/OSWorship on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The sermon series, “There is a Balm in Gilead,” continues with the sermon “Hope to Action” by the Rev. Tyler Lenocker.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
On Wednesday, March 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the church presents one of 11 Zoom sessions in its Alpha program, exploring life, faith and meaning through conversation. Each session includes time to connect with others who have similar questions, hear a talk on an element of faith, and share questions and perspectives in an honest, friendly and open environment. Register at http://bit.ly/OldSouthAlpha21. More about Alpha: https://alphausa.org/about.
Good Friday will be observed with a Tenebrae service in the sanctuary April 2 at 7 p.m. COVID protocols will be in place, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at the Moseley Woods pavilion April 4 at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Bring a chair and mask. More details on the church’s website.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream Sunday service broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On March 28, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach about the power of dreams, goals and aspirations — individually and collectively — and how self-knowledge is essential to inner peace. The Core Team and parish board will present the goals they recommend to advance the recently approved values, mission and ends. This service is also on Zoom. See the church website for link information.
The annual Passion Action Fair, which highlights the many ways to become involved with the church, will immediately follow the service on Zoom. Young Church for preschool through eighth grade is online only. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to learn more.
Visit the church website to view a full list of programming and editions of the newsletter The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, will host a drive-up and takeout dinner Saturday, March 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu features a choice of pulled pork or macaroni and cheese with cornbread, baked beans and coleslaw. There will also be cookies and brownies. Cost is $8.
To arrange for local delivery due to special circumstances, call 978-914-0028 before March 27.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The church is holding regular blood drives at the parish house: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, April 5, 1 to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 23, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, May 10, 1 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. with social distancing and through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
Sunday School is in session and all children through high school are invited to attend church in person each Sunday. For more information, check the church’s website. The soup kitchen is closed until further notice.
“Greek to Go” meals will be available Friday, April 2, and Sunday, April 4, with preordering for pickup only at the church through its website.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website at www. annunciation.ma.goarch.org, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online. A recording will also be available on the church website.
On April 4, Easter services will be held in person at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., and livestreamed on the church website.
Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a Palm Sunday worship service March 28 at 10 a.m. in the Stage Room.
People should use the Chapel Street entrance. There is ample room for distancing. Face coverings required.
The service will also be available live via Zoom. An online bible discussion and prayer group is offered via Zoom on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a rummage sale inside during thrift shop hours.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport offers Sunday services at 10 a.m. and Wednesday testimony meetings at 7:30 p.m.
Visit in person at 1 Merrimac St., #4. Sunday school for children and teens is at #9. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to www.christiansciencenewburyport.com.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Reality,” read in Christian Science churches around the world, consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the King James Version of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gift ideas: Bibles, children’s nondenominational Bible stories, cards and more.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is at the Reading Room and www.csmonitor.com. Free articles cover coronavirus and other topics. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues. Information also on Facebook.
The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com offers a live online service every Sunday at 10 a.m. with replay 24/7. A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website every Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay available until 8 a.m. Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com offers a live online service every Sunday at 10 a.m. with replay 24/7. A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website every Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay available until 8 a.m. Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River, 14 Cedar St., Suite 203, Amesbury, offers virtual services on Sundays at 10 a.m.
For log in information, go to unityontheriver.org.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in March in honor of Anne Breadie. A few months of 2021 — July, September and November — are available for lighting the steeple in memory or honor of a loved one. Contact Barbara MacBurnie at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or MacBurnie.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, offers a virtual worship service from the sanctuary Sunday at 10 a.m.
Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page at “East Parish UMC Salisbury” (www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury).
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment. Prayer requests, joys or concerns can be emailed to Wichmann or messaged to her through Facebook.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 10 a.m. at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — just press #.
Bible study occurs on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/fpcnworship. The next meeting is March 28 at 8:30 a.m. The topic is “Letting God Give You Peace Based on Matthew 11 vs 28-30.”
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The food pantry is holding drive-by food drives on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, including May 22 and July 17.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
For more on the church, contact the office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but no singing. The service is also available on Zoom. To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.