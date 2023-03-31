To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during worship.
Sunday school starts at 10:30 a.m., offering the Montessori-inspired Godly Play program for children ages 4 and up, and the Grapple program for middle school students and up. The church offers a free community breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
Palm Sunday worship begin with the Procession of Palms on April 2 at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be shared. On Maundy Thursday, April 6, soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. followed by a Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. The Good Friday service will be held April 7 at noon. The Easter sunrise service will be Sunday, April 9, at 6 a.m. at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation pavilion. The Easter Sunday worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. with Flowering of the Cross.
For more information: 978-465-0533; email: info@centralnewburyport.org; website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
A traditional community Seder, led by Congregational Leader Alex Matthews, will be held on the second night of Passover, Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. The cost is $36 per person for members and $40 for nonmembers, and includes a full Seder meal. For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/caaseder2023.
In anticipation of Passover, a food drive will be held through Sunday, April 2, to support The Pettengill House food pantry. Nonperishable, unopened food items can be dropped off in the box outside the front door at 53½ Washington St.in Newburyport. For more details: https://tinyurl.com/caapassoverdrive.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org to receive Zoom links to join services or for more information or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
An ecumenical Taizé candlelight meditation service will be held at the church on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. The 30- to 40-minute service is modeled after those held in the Taizé community in France, with silence and prayer.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Maundy Thursday/Good Friday Communion and Tenebrae Service, April 6, 7 p.m. – Jesus’s final days, celebrating the last supper together and remembering his betrayal, crucifixion and burial with scripture, song, and shadow. The service will also be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9, 6 a.m. on the boardwalk near the harbormaster’s house. Easter Sunday worship, April 9, 10 a.m., the sermon will be “I Have Seen the Lord!“ by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill. The service will also be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT. An Easter egg hunt in the sanctuary will follow the service.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry is offered each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street entrance. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
On April 2, Palm Sunday will be celebrated with Jackie Woodside.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
Amesbury Council of Churches
The Amesbury Council of Churches sponsors the annual Palm Sunday procession to celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.
The service, hosted by Holy Family Parish, begins at the Amesbury Millyard Amphitheater on April 2 at 9 a.m. The celebration includes prayers, songs, the waving of palms and shouts of Hosanna. The procession will continue through town to Main Street, stopping at each church for prayers and blessings for the ministries.
The council will sponsor the Easter Sunday sunrise service April 9 at 6 a.m. at Alliance Park. The service will be hosted by Main Street and Union Congregational churches. A collection to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine will be taken and a light continental breakfast will be served at Union Congregational following the service.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship in the chapel at 10 a.m.
Coffee hour follows the service. Services are also available on Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. Peace concert with Bonnie Barrish and other musicians at 2 p.m. in the Stage Room, free will offering.
“Bible Exploration” is Tuesday at 11 a.m. and choir rehearsal is Thursday at 5 p.m. The thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. The Palm Sunday service is April 2 at 10 a.m. On April 6, a Maundy Thursday soup and bread supper will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a service at 6 p.m. The Easter sunrise service April 9 will be held in Alliance Park at 6 a.m. followed by breakfast in the church hall and a traditional service at 10 a.m.
Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including April 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
Palm Sunday Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
Holy Thursday, April 6: 7 p.m., IC.; Good Friday, April 7: 3 p.m., IC; 3 p.m., St. Ann; 7 p.m., Nativity; Holy Saturday, April 8: 7:30 p.m., IC; Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 9 a.m., ICS Gym; 10:00 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually.
An Akathist service takes place Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. A morning service takes place Monday and Thursday at 8:30.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is offered at the church on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The lunch program is a takeout service. St. Basil’s opens for inside dining Monday, April 3.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/JSY47 live. There will be an additional service on Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. An Easter sunrise service will be held at 6 a.m. at Alliance Park.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email at officemainstreetucc@gmail.com. Visit main-street-church.org for more information.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
On April 2, Palm Sunday Liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. followed by Stations of the Cross on Monday, April 3; Tuesday, April 4; and Wednesday, April 5. There will be Maundy Thursday Liturgy at April 6 at 7 p.m.
On April 7, the sanctuary will be open for silent prayer from noon to 3 p.m. with the Good Friday Liturgy beginning at 7 p.m. On April 9, the Festal Easter Liturgy begins at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, will offer worship services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in person and livestreamed on YouTube.
On April 2, the sermon is “The Blessing of the Water.” FRS member Brent Mitchell and The Rev. Rebecca Bryan and church member Brent Mitchell will preach. This Palm Sunday service will feature a celebration of spring with a baby blessing and the beginning of a monthlong exploration of water.
There will be a Maundy Thursday service April 6 at 5:30 p.m. During this service, the congregation will reflect on Jesus’ call to serve one another and participate in the ritual of washing of feet or hands and receiving communion. Bryan and the Rev. Jane Tuohy will officiate and the choir will sing.
On April 9, the Easter Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by an Easter egg for children.
The Young Church program is for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Spiritual formation begins after the service. Adult formation starts at 10:15 a.m. Masks required for anyone not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live. Spiritual formation begins after the service.
On April 2, there will be Holy Eucharistic – The Liturgy of the Palms at 9 a.m. The Maundy Thursday service is April 6 at 7 p.m. followed by the Good Friday service on April 7 at 3 p.m. The Great Vigil of Easter is April 8 at 8 p.m. The Easter Sunday service is April 9 at 9 a.m.
There is a midweek Eucharist on Tuesdays at noon. A short service of Holy Eucharist is offered in the main church. Morning prayer on Tuesday through Friday. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online and in person Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
On April 2, there will be a Palm Sunday service. Maundy Thursday will be held April 6 at 7 p.m. The Easter Sunday service is April 9 at 10 a.m. The choir will sing on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.
The Zoom address is bit.ly/fpcnworship. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number – press #.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers size 1 and 2, toothpaste, soap, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, hearty soups, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, jellies/jam, cereal, protein bars and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service.
On April 2, a Palm Sunday service will be presented at 10 a.m. Good Friday prayer and meditation will be offered April 7 from noon to 3 p.m. Scripture is read each hour.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. The service is later aired on Amesbury Community TV, Channel 12, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m. The pastor's sermons can be heard on the church website at msbcnews.org.
On April 9, the Easter sunrise service will be at 6 a.m. at Salisbury Beach Reservation on the sand near the last parking area. Easter Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (in person or live on Facebook).
For more information: www.msbcnews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship, both beginning at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe at the church hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome. The Drum Circle meets on the third Friday of each month at Hartson Hall. No experience necessary.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for quilting and knitting. Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is the first Friday of each month at Hartson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets and storytellers. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be held in the sanctuary Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after worship.
The church will host blood drives: Monday, April 3, and Saturday, April 22.
Monday blood drives are from 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday drives are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s lesson sermon, “Unreality,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds a worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
The service is also livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study “Caring for the gifts.” No prior study is necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. through livestreaming. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program, “Come Join the Treasure Hunt,” begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, games, surprises, singing and stories.
For more information, check Amesburysda.org, Facebook and Instagram.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940.
More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Patricia Batten, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
