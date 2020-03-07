To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for Saturday, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, Newburyport, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, offers a worship service, “Join the Journey: Share in the Courage to Create our Future,” on Sunday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m.
The congregation pledges to journey together and create their future. Bryan preaches on the spirituality of giving. Soup Sunday follows the service.
On Sunday, March 15, Bryan and Mara Flynn, acting director of children’s ministries, lead the service, “Old Turtle and the Broken Truth: An intergenerational worship service designed to engage people of all ages.” The service highlights children and features youth singing and acting, as well as teens giving testimonials. Youth Music Director Kristen Miller directs the children and teen choirs.
The final “Wilson Series” concert: The Craft Ensemble with oboist Nancy Dimock is March 8 at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary. This is the final program of the series, “London Calling: Music for Strings and Oboe.” Suggested donation: $20; seniors, $10; free for children and students.
On Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m. in the Lower Meeting House, scientist Bill Sargent speaks on “Problems and Solutions for Plum Island, the Barrier Beach Island that Protects Newburyport.”
The Climate Action Project hosts a potluck and presentation Friday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lower Meeting House. Denny Dart presents “How to Lose a Few Tons with the Low Carb(on) Diet.”
The church’s pastoral care associates team hosts “Connecting Conversations” on March 15 in the Lower Meeting House. The topic will be “Grieving a loss (a transition, death of a loved one, divorce ...) a journey of healing.”
Buddhist meditation continues at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays. Enter from the church’s parking lot side. First timers should come at 6 p.m.
Sunday services are livestreamed on the FRS YouTube channel, http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube. For more on the church, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
St. James Episcopal, Amesbury
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services at 8 a.m., Holy Eucharist Rite I, and 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist Rite II, with organ and choir.
“Godly Play” Christian education classes (prekindergarten through fourth grade) are Sundays at 9:45 a.m.; youth class (grades 5-9) are first and third Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Registration open all year.
A Lenten forum and soup luncheon will be offered Sunday, March 8, and Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall to explore St Matthew’s Gospel and the Book of Psalms. Organist/choirmaster William Harris offers free organ recitals Thursdays during Lent from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
Women on the Journey, open to all women, meets Saturday, March 21, in the Parish Hall. Coffee and treats at 9:30 a.m., meeting begins at 10 a.m. More information: kimberlypotts12581@yahoo.com. The Adventure Group offers day trips, movies and other activities. More information: Karen at 603-382-7044 or Arthur at 978-918-3232.
For more on the church, visit Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org. To contact the church, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030. The office is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Charlotte Hendee, offers a worship service March 8, the Second Sunday of Lent, at 10 a.m.
The church hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. A love offering is requested. Hendee will be in the office and make visits as needed Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Drop-in hours on these days are at Pat’s Diner in Salisbury from 10 to 11 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Enter the door on the side of the church (adjacent to CVS parking lot).
Each month, the church collects items for The Pettengill House food pantry and community members can participate. This month’s collection is for personal care items. Items will be collected throughout March and delivered the first week of April.
Dates available for renting the Rose Room. For details and more information on the church, call 978-465-8940. Office is open by appointment only. All messages left on the answering machine are responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/eastparishumc.
Old South First Presbyterian
Old South First Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Sara Singleton, presents a Sunday service at 10 a.m. with fellowship hour at 11 a.m.
The sermon series “Conversations That Make a Difference” continues with the sermon “Who Do You Say That I Am?” by Singleton.
Nursery care for children under 12. Soup and sandwiches served to neighbors in need at 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, oldsouthnbpt.org or contact admin@oldsouthnbpt.org or 978-465-9666.
Belleville Congregational
The Rev. Ross Varney of Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, leads worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
Children experience a mixture of worship with family and classroom time. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service.
Bible exploration is Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the parlor. The adult choir rehearses Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. The youth choir rehearses after Sunday morning worship. Stewardship & Finance meeting Wednesday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The thrift shop will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s March Madness at the thrift shop — $5 bag sale all month.
For more on the church, call 978-465-7734, visit www.bellevillechurch.org or go to the Facebook page.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 22 Inn St., Newburyport, presents its weekly Bible lesson, “Man,” on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The lesson will consist of texts from the Old and New testaments with related passages from the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. Child care available for babies and toddlers. Sunday School for children and teens is held the same hour. Younger students learn Bible stories, the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount, while those in more advanced classes build on these early lessons and discuss how they are applicable to their own lives.
Wednesday meetings are from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with members and visitors sharing their gratitude for healings they received through Christian Science. The Christian Science Reading Room, also at 22 Inn St., is a bookstore offering Bibles, Bible translations and reference books, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” and other works by Mary Baker Eddy, and magazines with examples of contemporary spiritual healing. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 978-255-1031 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com. or www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, presents a service of Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 8 and 10:15 a.m.
Nursery care and church school at 10 a.m. The adult forum is at 9:15 a.m. Confirmation preparation at 11:30 a.m.
An evening prayer service, Rite 1, is every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the chapel. Contemplative prayer will be Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. in the library.
Visit www.stpauls-nbpt.org and facebook@StPaulsNBPT for the full church calendar.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, is led by the Rev. G. Jeffrey MacDonald and offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
Bible study is on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. in the downstairs hall. Newcomers welcome, no background expected.
Choir rehearsal at 7 p.m. on March 11, March 25, April 1 and April 8. Newcomers welcome and no musical training required; just show up.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for anyone in need.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Pete Balentine, holds worship services Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
There is a new sermon series, “The Art of Neighboring.” Children’s programs (infants through Grade 5) are held simultaneous to each worship service as well as several adult classes. A middle school program begins at 10:45 a.m.
The high school youth group (grades 9-12) meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the middle school youth group (grades 6-8) meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Community groups meet during the week in homes throughout the region for study and spiritual growth.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, offers music and worship for adults and children Sundays at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode.
Food and fellowship follows the service at Hartson Hall. A Bible study, “Experiencing God’s Presence” begins Sunday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at Hartson Hall. It will be based on scripture readings and a bible study workbook by Sarah Young, author of “Jesus Calling.” Sign up with Pat Cannon at pcannon1@gmail.com so she can order the books.
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. is Seniors Coffee Group. Contact Joan McPhee for more information. The Angel Gabriel Quilters and Knitters meet Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. is an 11th step meditation meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. is an Emotions Anonymous meeting. EA helps people learn to live at peace despite difficulties in their daily lives. Contact Duncan at 978-223-3102 for more information.
Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon is a free jazz jam session. Anyone interested in playing (instruments are available) or listening to jazz is welcome. Contact jazzwalker@gmail.com for more information.
Peoples Café is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free refreshments, WiFi and restrooms available. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in March in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, contact Barbara at 978-465-5145 or Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841. The church is on Facebook and at peoplesnewburyport.com/church.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
The church offers a free community breakfast Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. The chancel choir rehearses on Sundays at 9 a.m. Prayer Shawl Knitters meet on the first Monday at 7 p.m. and the fourth Monday at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, led by the Rev. Lucy Blood, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. Coffee hour is at 11 a.m.
A Communion service is the first Sunday of the month. Open jam sessions are the first Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m., including March 7. Musicians and the public are welcome. No admission charge, but donations welcome. For more details, contact Carol Finn at 978-388-6591. Office hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Spaghetti suppers are usually the fourth Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call to inquire about the hall rental policy or lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones. For more information, call 978-388-0631 or go to www.amesburyunion.org.
West Newbury Congregational
The Rev. David Forsythe leads worship Sunday at 10 a.m. at West Newbury Congregational Church, 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information about the church: 978-363-2673, ccinwn1@gmail.com and www.westnewbury.org. The church is also on Facebook.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, offers a worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian Gonzalez.
Saturday (Sabbath) services: 9:30 a.m., Sabbath School — children’s lessons and classes. Adult discussion and study of a faith topic for the week at the same hour. No prior study necessary. 11 a.m., midday service.
Tuesdays: Prayer and study, 7 to 8:30 p.m.,1 Osgood St., upstairs. The church operates a K-8 school at 285 Main Ave, South Hampton, N.H.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury, is led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson and offers a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is led by the Rev. Paul Nolden and meets for Sunday worship at 10 a.m. at Vision Max Theater, 201 Elm St., Salisbury.
Coffee and refreshments served before and after worship. A nursery is available. The NextGen children’s program begins at 10:30 a.m. Children can remain in worship if families choose.
For more information, go to rock-church.org./northshore/.
Market Street Baptist
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Michael John, offers worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Child care available for up to age 4. Junior Church for ages 5 to 9 during worship. Coffee hour follows worship.
Worship services can be seen on cable TV 22 at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays and heard on WSEW 88.7 FM at 9 a.m. on Sundays.
Men’s Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays while women’s Bible study is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Everyone meets Fridays at 9 a.m. A youth group for ages 10 to 17 meets Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the church at 978-388-0930 or go to www.msbcnews.org or the Facebook page.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, are led by the Rev. Scott Euvrard.
The fall, winter and spring weekend schedule is now in effect through May 17. Masses at Holy Family are Saturday at 4 p.m. (confessions before) and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (confessions before).
Masses at Star of the Sea are Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. (confessions before) and 11 a.m.
Sign up to receive email and/or text reminders, alerts and announcements. Text LWC to 84576 or visit www.https://new.flocknote.com/livingwatercatholic.
Unity on the River
The Sunday service will be led by the Rev. Ogun Holder at 10 a.m. at Unity on the River, 58 Macy St., Amesbury.
Music and celebration of all paths to God are welcome. The Sunday service on livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrl1LrlK_mksmltr7f9Tviw.
For more about the church, www.unityontheriver.org.
Amesbury Quakers
Amesbury Quakers (Friends) meet every Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Amesbury Friends Meeting House, 120 Friend St., in an unprogrammed meeting for worship. There is no officiant.
The service consists of contemplative silence with occasional spoken ministry. Child care is available. After the service ends, the group gathers for refreshments and conversation as well as planned discussions. Monthly potluck dinners are held the third Friday of every month.
For more information, call 978-378-0553 or go to www.amesburyquakers.org.
All Saints Anglican
All Saints Anglican Cathedral, 69 Friend St., Amesbury, offers a worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
There is a nursery for ages up to 4 years old and a children’s program for ages 3 to 10. Christian formation starts at 11:15 a.m.
For more information and to connect with the church, call the office at 978-388-0009 or visit www.allsaintsamesbury.org.
Newburyport Pentecostal
Newburyport Pentecostal Assembly of God, 13 Hale St., Newburyport, offers a worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Children’s programs and adult Bible study are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 978-462-9833 or go to newburyportassembly.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
The Rev. Costin Popescu of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, will lead the Sunday service with Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m.
Fellowship in Nicholson Hall after the service. To learn more about the Orthodox faith, contact Popescu at the church or drop in on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
St. Basil’s Ministries’ community lunch is served Mondays at 11 a.m. to anyone needing food or company. Volunteers needed in the kitchen to help on Mondays.
Information about Nicholson Hall, St. Basil’s Hall or conference room reservation is available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or church website, annunciation.ma.goarch.org.
To reach the office: 978-465-5757 or agocport@gmail.com. More information: annunciation.ma.goarch.org. and on Facebook, @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers Shabbat services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
The new congregation leader, Alex Matthews, can be reached at cleader@caa-newburyport.org. For more information on services and programs, visit www.caa-newburyport.org.
Grace Reformed Baptist Church
Grace Reformed Baptist Church, 98 Kimball Road, Amesbury, holds regular worship services each Sunday.
Bible study for all ages begins at 10 a.m., morning worship is at 11 and afternoon worship is at 2. For further information, go to www.grbcam.net or call 978-518-2308.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, holds its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode.
Communion served on the first Sunday of each month.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or go to www.grovelanducc.org.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Gary Greene, holds weekly worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more about the church, call 978-346-8400.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The Mass schedule is as follows: Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann/Nativity (alternates every six weeks. Check website for dates); Sunday: 7:15 a.m., IC; 8 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
For more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic.
First Congregational Church of Rowley
First Congregational Church, 175 Main St., Rowley, offers Sunday services at 10 a.m.
For more information about the church: 978-948-3993.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, offers Sunday worship for all ages at 11 a.m.
The service is followed by fellowship and coffee hour with refreshments. Adult Bible study, led by the pastor, is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Parish House, corner of Route 1 and Folly Mill Road.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Buddhist Study & Meditation
The Buddhist Study and Meditation Group of Newburyport meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Yoga Center of Newburyport, 12 Maple St.
This is a peer-led group that educates its members and local residents about Buddhist ideas and practices.
For more information, go to www.meetup.com/Buddhist-Study-Meditation-Group-of-Newburyport-BSMGN, email dgibbs7@gmail.com, or call or text David Gibbs at 978-821-9504.
Armenian Apostolic
Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125), Haverhill.
Morning service, 9 a.m., divine liturgy at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour follows church services. For more information: 978-372-9227 or www.hyepointarmenianchurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.