First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will hold a live worship service online Sunday at 10 a.m.
The service will be on Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that lets members of the congregation see each other, hear each other, have music and praise God together. There will also be a virtual coffee hour afterward.
By computer: Click this link, then follow prompts: https://zoom.us/j/774170515.
By smartphone: Download the Zoom app from the app store, then hit “join” and enter meeting ID: 774 170 515.
By regular phone: dial 301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID: 774 170 515.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Catholic Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
All Masses have been canceled until further notice. Join the online live Mass broadcasts through the church Facebook page Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, 22 Inn St., invites everyone to listen to the Sunday service from the mother church in Boston at christianscience.com live on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This will be available for replay at any time. This week’s lesson-sermon consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from the textbook Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.
A testimony meeting from the mother church is also at christianscience.com live Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. After readings from the Bible and Science and Health, participants from around the world share their gratitude for healings they have received through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room, also at 22 Inn St., is a bookstore offering Bibles, Bible translations and reference books, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” other works by Mary Baker Eddy, and magazines with examples of contemporary spiritual healing. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information: 978-255-1031 or visit the church at www.christiansciencenewburyport.com, or on www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will not hold worship services in the building for the next several weeks but will worship via online livestream at https://youtu.be/CSr8n6A7mZQ.
On Sunday, March 29, the sermon series “Conversations That Make a Difference” continues with the sermon “Starting All Over?” by the Rev.Jim Singleton. Visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org, for more information.
Sunday Sandwiches: To balance health and safety precautions with Old South’s mission of caring for the community, church members will distribute sandwiches outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go to the School Street entrance.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, is closed and Sunday worship services have been suspended due to the health situation. The thrift shop will be closed until further notice and the rummage sale March 28 has been postponed. All meetings and classes have been postponed.
For more information, call 978-465-7734 or visit www.bellevillechurch.org or on Facebook.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport. Brad Gardner, pastor of operations and service, 978-463-4673, ext. 23, 978-989-2278, direct. Online at www.hopenewburyport.com.
The livestream will be available on the Hope Community Church Facebook page (Facebook.com/HopeNewburyport) beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This video will remain on the Facebook page after the stream so that people can also watch it at a later time. The church also will post an audio recording of the sermon to the website after it is completed.
St. James Episcopal
St. James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, is canceling all services, classes, meetings, and events until further notice in response to coronavirus concerns.
Visit on Facebook or www.stjamesamesbury.org for updates and information. To contact the Rev. John Satula or the office, call 978-388-0030 or email stjames.office@verizon.net.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, has suspended services until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. Anyone who wants to speak with the Rev. Charlotte Hendee can call the office at 978-465-8940, leave a message and she will get back to you. Messages will be checked twice daily.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, has suspended worship services at the church until further notice but will livestream a service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with Congregation Ahavas Achim and congregational leader Alex Matthews. The livestream link for viewing the service is the church’s webpage: www.frsuu.org. Anyone who is interested can watch the Sunday service on YouTube and join the chat. The YouTube channel link is: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube
The church is also offering weekday virtual programming. These are Zoom-based online or phone dial-in meetings. The access for the programs listed below is always:
Online: https://zoom.us/j/4848186518
Meeting ID: 484 818 6518
One-tap mobile:
+13126266799,,4848186518# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,4848186518# US (New York)
Dial by phone:
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport is suspending all worship services at least through Palm Sunday on April 5.
This includes the Wednesday evening prayer service and all meetings —12-step, special gatherings and meditation groups — are also suspended.
Among Friends will have meals to go during its regular hours: Monday at 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. Updates available on www.stpauls-nbpt.org or by calling the office at 978-465-5351.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
While all in-person activities remain suspended, Congregation Ahavas Achim will host virtual services via Zoom. Services this week will be Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and a special interfaith service with the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Links to join these services will be available on the CAA website: www.caa-newburyport.org. Contact congregational leader Alex Matthews with any questions at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put your phone on mute.
The Rev. Brent Fugate, senior pastor, 978-352-2022.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Joseph Woodbury, is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: April 6, May 11, June 8, July 6, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
