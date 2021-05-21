To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will host an in-person worship service May 23 at 10 a.m. in celebration of Pentecost Sunday.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. and available on Facebook later. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org (5.23.21) for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestreamed Sunday service broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website, www.frsuu.org, or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On May 23, in lieu of the Sunday worship service, the congregation gathers via Zoom for its annual meeting. All are invited to join, although voting is restricted to members. See the church website to register and for link information.
Also on Sunday at 3 p.m., all are invited to join in ordaining member Sophia Lyons into the ministry. This service will be on Zoom. See link information on the church website.
Young Church is offered online only for children in preschool through eighth grade. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to learn more about Young Church programming.
The church is again offering its annual Dinner for 2 Anywhere in the World Raffle fundraiser. Tickets are $25 with only 2,500 sold. More details at https://frsuu.eventgroovefundraising.com/raffle.
Visit the church website to view a full list of programming and editions of the newsletter The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services each week with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Continuing this Sunday of the Paralytic (May 23) through Ascension Thursday on June 10, the congregation will sing the Paschal hymn at all services and greet each other with “Christos Anesti” (Christ has risen) and respond, “Alithos Anesti” (Truly he has risen).
On Friday, May 21, the congregation celebrates the Feast Day of Sts. Constantine and Helen with Orthros at 8:30 a.m. and Liturgy at 9:30 a.m.
On Friday, May 28, a Paraklesis for St. Nicholas (a prayer service to St. Nicholas for those who are sick and suffering throughout the world) will be held at 6:45 p.m. followed by Orthodoxy Inquirer Group at 7:30 p.m. This group is intended primarily for anyone seeking to join the Orthodox Church, but all are welcome to refresh and learn more about the faith.
All services will be held in the church and through livestreaming. All social distancing protocols are followed. Signing up for all services is strongly recommended. The link and further details can be found on the church website at www. annunciation.ma.goarch.org.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, worships Sunday, May 23, at the Moseley Woods pavilion at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Bring a chair and wear a mask. Consult the church’s website, oldsouthnbpt.org, for details. The church continues its new sermon series, “Sin, Sinkholes, and the Spirit” by the Rev. Tim Dolan.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a virtual Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols. A personal care item drive-by collection will be held in the church parking lot on Pleasant Street on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations go to Community Service of Newburyport Inc. Items needed include full-size shampoo bottles, conditioner, bars of soap and toothpaste. Financial donations also accepted.
For more on the church, contact the office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, will host an Italian takeout dinner Saturday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu features baked ziti, sausage, a meatball, garden salad, garlic bread and brownie.
Drive up and takeout only. Cost: $8. For more information, call 978-346-8400.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 10 a.m. at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
On May 23, the Rev. Raymond Henderson, the new designated term minister, will preach. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — just press #.
Bible study occurs on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/fpcnworship. The next meeting is May 23 at 8:30 a.m. The topic will be “Living in Hope” based on Psalm 146.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next food pantry drive will be held Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.
There is ample room for distancing. Face coverings required.
The service will also be available live via Zoom. An online bible discussion and prayer group is offered via Zoom on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. through May 28. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a rummage sale inside during thrift shop hours.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport offers Sunday services at 10 a.m. and Wednesday testimony meetings at 7:30 p.m.
Visit in person at 1 Merrimac St., #4. Sunday school for children and teens is at #9. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to www.christiansciencenewburyport.com.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Soul and Body,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world, and consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the King James Version of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gift ideas: Bibles, children’s nondenominational Bible stories, cards and more.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room. There are also new articles Monday through Friday at www.csmonitor.com and an email subscription to Monitor Daily. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues. Information also on Facebook.
The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com offers a live online service every Sunday at 10 a.m. with replay 24/7. A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website every Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay available until 8 a.m. Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., hosts online Sunday services at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River, 14 Cedar St., Suite 203, Amesbury, offers virtual services over Zoom on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Services can also be seen later on YouTube and the church’s podcast.
For log in information, go to unityontheriver.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church usually meets for worship Saturdays at 5 p.m. in The Salvation Army chapel, 40 Water St., Newburyport (Fair Street entrance), except on the third weekend of the month.
On that weekend, the church meets at Asbury Grove in Hamilton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, leave a message for Pastor Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www. hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve space at a Mass.
The in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; Sunday: 8 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 9:30 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple are being lighted in memory of Kitty Wendt Strohmeyer. Steeple lighting for the remaining months of 2021 have been reserved. To have the steeple lighted in memory or honor of a loved one in 2022, contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or MacBurnie.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday and through livestreaming.
Sabbath School for adults in person only begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but with limited singing. In person or two ways to join online: 1. Go to AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page. Look for the YouTube link for the Sabbath service. 2. Go to the Amesbury Seventh day Adventist Church Facebook page and find the streaming link.
A lecture series, “Revelations Speaks Peace,” with Gonzalez and Shawn Boonstra will be presented online Saturdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. See the trailer at https://youtu.be/2Cgv1hHACSs. Call George Odell at 978-609-3677 for Zoom information.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews for more details and Zoom links at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online. A recording will also be available on the church website.
Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a virtual Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
The service will be shared on the church’s website at www.grovelanducc.org and its Facebook page.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit the website.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.