Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
During Advent, the church offers a short midweek service at 1 p.m. A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
The Cozy Christmas Fair, featuring a basket raffle and the sale of wreaths and holiday décor, is offered online through Saturday, Dec. 5. Visit www.cc-baskets.com to purchase chances for more than 60 gift baskets with fine gifts, gourmet food, quilts, artwork, handcrafted furniture, an outdoor fire pit, a children’s bicycle, and gift certificates from local merchants. Catalogs available by contacting the church.
The church hosts a live basket preview on its Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport. Raffle winners will be announced Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. To purchase decorated live wreaths and Christmas lanterns, visit www.cc-decor.com. through Friday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. or until the inventory is sold out. They may be picked up Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact the church office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer its service via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The church begins its new sermon series, “Heaven Help Us,” with the sermon, “When God Comes Without Disguise,” by the Rev. Sara Singleton. A Zoom Bible study on the same topic will be presented each Thursday at 11 a.m. at https://bit.ly/OSPrayer.
A Christmas giving celebration takes place outside the church Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Socks, mittens, food and personal care items will be collected for neighbors in need. Especially needed are mouthwash, body lotion, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, dish soap, tissues, hot chocolate, crackers, pudding and hearty soups.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues with meals distributed outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream Sunday service broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, the sermon “The Sacredness of Food” examines food from three perspectives: culturally, personally and communally. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will welcome the church’s newest members.
Also on Sunday, the church will begin a monthlong, self-paced, online retreat, “Hold on for the Light.” Each Sunday evening in December, participants will receive an email for the week that will include a reflection, writing prompts and a suggested spiritual practice. There are also optional Tuesday evening contemplative services on Zoom each week from 7 to 7:40 p.m. To register or for more information, visit the church website.
Young Church online programming is underway. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to learn more.
Visit the church website to view the most recent list of programming published in the latest edition of the newsletter, The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, will offer a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the meetinghouse.
The first Advent candle of hope will be lighted. There is ample room for social distancing. Face masks are required. The service will also be available via Zoom on Sunday at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The Christmas Room will be open in November and December during regular thrift shop hours: Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of life as a disciple and witness. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture, preaching but no singing for now. The service is also available on Zoom. To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
Tuesdays: Prayer and study from 7 to 8 p.m. only by Zoom.
“The Appearing” will be presented through Saturday, Nov. 21 — a series of Zoom-only meetings focusing on making sense of the direction of the world and how to find personal peace in light of faith, history and scripture.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies again using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The church is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. The next blood drive is Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in December in memory of Richard MacBurnie. A few months of 2021 — May, July, September and November — are available for lighting the steeple in memory or honor of a loved one. Contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
The in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; Sunday: 8 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 9:30 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, is hosting weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org. or contact Marie Katzen, the synagogue administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org or Matthews at cleader@caa-newbuyport.org.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is now located in the former Unity on the River building at 58 Macy St., Amesbury.
Although church members are not gathering inside the building, worship services are still offered online each week.
For more information, including the service’s time: www.rock-church.org/#this-weeks-livestream-worship.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, offers in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online.
A video of the service will be on the church’s Facebook page so it can be watched at a later time. Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
Operation Christmas Child Gift Drive has begun. Go to www.hopenewburyport.com/occ to learn more. For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will offer an in-person but socially distant service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available. Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury.
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 10 a.m. at its permanent Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
Anyone who does not have computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: 82647115553# and when asked for another number or just # — put in #. If it does not work, hang up and try again (*6 to mute or unmute).
Bible study occurs on the second and fourth Sundays at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/.
To donate money to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church no longer accepts clothing donations due to pandemic-related circumstances but hopes to resume in the future and will notify the public.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This week’s lesson-sermon consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. It can be replayed 24/7.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Coronavirus coverage is free; find it in the menu. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: Call 978-255-1031 or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com and www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. with social distancing and through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
Sunday School is in session and all children through high school are invited to attend church in person each Sunday. For more information, check the church’s website.
St. Basil’s Ministries holds a monthly food drive in front of the church from 11 a.m. to about noon starting Monday, Nov. 16. A filled grocery bag will be given to the first 30 people who arrive. The soup kitchen is closed until further notice.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, will offer a worship service Sunday at 11 a.m.
Face mask and social distancing required. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit www.grovelanducc.org.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
