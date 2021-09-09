To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, hosts weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Email Congregational Leader Alex Matthews for more details and Zoom links at cleader@caa-newburyport.org.
In addition to regular Shabbat services, CAA will be holding hybrid High Holiday services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in person and over Zoom. For more information, including details for in person services or Zoom links, email Alex Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org or admin@caa-newburyport.org.
For more on the synagogue, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org., email Matthews or contact Marie Katzen, the administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #. Bible study will resume this month. Bible study resumes Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.
A cemetery workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. to clean stones. The workshop is limited to 10 participants. Call 978-465-5597 to sign up.
The food pantry, which is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at: https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for paper towels, toothpaste, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cookies, cereal and canned goods.
The church’s clothing shed has reopened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, is meeting in the sanctuary and online for worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
The worship service can also be seen on www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport. Scroll down for the live service. A free grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. For those attending with children, nursery care is available. Sunday school and youth group will begin the school year Sept. 12.
For more information about services or the community breakfast, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, offers a worship service at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
The service will be followed by coffee hour. The service will also be available live via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is closed and reopens Wednesday, Sept. 15. Thrift shop hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices and church contact information are included on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday and through livestreaming.
Sabbath School for adults in person only begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of the rest found in the Lord. No prior study necessary. Room for a dozen or more guests suitably spaced. Masks requested for those who are not vaccinated. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching but with limited singing. In person or two ways to join online: 1. Go to AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page. Look for the YouTube link for the Sabbath service. 2. Go to AmesburySDA Facebook.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday School for children and teens is at One Merrimac St. #9, from 10 to 11 a.m. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Sunday lesson-sermon, “Substance,” read in Christian Science churches around the world, consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is also available at the Reading Room: https://www.csmonitor.com/.
There is information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, will host its monthly dinner Saturday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu features a choice of baked ziti, spaghetti and meatballs, baked beans and ham, meatloaf and chicken and stuffing.
Drive up and takeout only. Cost: $8. For more information, call 978-346-8400.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Several blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Monday, Sept. 13, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 11, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 8, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 13, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The September in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC, 10 a.m.; St. Ann, 11 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Registration for Mass is no longer required.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
Masks are required for nonvaccinated people and strongly recommended for anyone fully vaccinated. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page.
If interested in what is happening at the church, call the office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. www.main-street-church.org.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours.
The church hosts its annual Fall Festival with a flea market Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a craft fair Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If interested in having a table at either event, call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Registration is no longer necessary for inside services. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Mass in the Grass, a service of Holy Eucharist, is presented in the church’s backyard on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesday at noon. Register at Eventbrite.com.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport
Each service will be a hybrid event with the option to attend over Zoom for those unable to gather in person. To attend virtually, Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast and YouTube channels for later viewings.
State COVID-19 regulations will be observed. If unvaccinated, a mask should be worn. Social distancing of 6 feet is encouraged. Anyone who wants a hand shake or hug, must ask for permission first.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message. To listen to the service by phone, call or text James Marshall at 978-395-0125 for instructions.
The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in September in memory of Patti Sayward Nutile. If interested in sponsoring the steeple and weathervane lighting to honor a loved one, contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, call 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services in the summer with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 8:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Masks and sign-up are not required. Check the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for updates or changes in services.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, will host an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are optional, and state and federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church usually meets for worship Saturdays at 5 p.m. in The Salvation Army chapel, 40 Water St., Newburyport (Fair Street entrance), except on the third weekend of the month.
On that weekend, the church meets at Asbury Grove in Hamilton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, leave a message for Pastor Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, holds its Worship on Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m.
The services will continue through the summer. Masks and social distancing are no longer required during worship for anyone who is vaccinated. Anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask is welcome to do so. The service will also be shown live on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: 978-372-3463 or www.grovelanducc.org.
