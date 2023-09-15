Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.