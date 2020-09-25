To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed on Friday for the weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer a livestreamed worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/y5k3g6s2.
The Rev. Jim Singleton, professor of evangelism at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, will preach the sermon “Time for Another Touch of Renewal?” examining the place of race in religion.
This is the first worship service of the church’s online symposium, “The Great Awakening Meets a Just Awakening: the 250th Commemorative Anniversary of George Whitefield,” at whitefield2020.com. This is a weeklong series of online events recognizing the life and work of influential 18th century political and spiritual figure George Whitefield. Read more about it at https://whitefield2020.com. Watch a video about Whitefield, Old South and the series at https://tinyurl.com/yxqwosbf.
The symposium will be headlined Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. by Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy” and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. He will discuss “American Injustice: Mercy, Humanity, and Making a Difference.”
On Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., there will be a jazz vespers service presented by Roxbury Presbyterian Church. The service will be led by the Rev. Liz Walker, a former WBZ-TV news anchor, and feature jazz musician Jetro Da Silva, a former Berklee College of Music professor who has played with Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and many others. Registration is free at whitefield2020.com. Donations supporting Roxbury Presbyterian Church’s Cory Johnson Program for Post-Traumatic Healing are encouraged.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues with meals distributed outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream service broadcast is at 10:30 a.m. Access the livestream through the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be in-person, outdoor animal blessings from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with Julie Parker Amery and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. with the Rev. Rebecca Bryan in front of the church. Dogs, cats, chickens, hamsters, snakes and ponies have all been blessed at previous ceremonies. Blessings are open to the community and will be held in five-minute increments. Registration required at https://bit.ly/AnimalBlessForm-9-26.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, Bryan will lead the animal blessing service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Young Church (prekindergarten through eighth grade) online programming has begun. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to register.
Visit the church website to view the most recent list of programming published in the latest edition of the newsletter, The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, email info@frsuu.org.
For more information about the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, is hosting weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to do so through Yom Kippur.
For the first time, the High Holidays are being celebrated via Zoom and YouTube thanks to the installation of a high-tech AV system made possible through the help of a member from the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church and a grant from The Lee L. and Judith E. Selwyn Foundation and Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston.
Congregational Leader Alex Matthews and Cantor Alex Eidman will lead in-person services from the synagogue’s main sanctuary for a livestream audience. Alex Eidman returns as a cantorial soloist. Congregation Ahavas Achim hosted a virtual bat mitzvah in the spring and looks forward to a half dozen more in the next year.
For more information, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org. or contact Marie Katzen, the synagogue administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org, or Matthews at cleader@caa-newbuyport.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, returns to two in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
On Sept. 27, the congregation will hear a message from the new intentional interim pastor, the Rev. Gene Heacock. Preregistration is required at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling the office at 978-463-HOPE.
The new sermon series is “Imagine Church,” a multiweek look at metaphors for the church. The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online.
A video of the service will be on the church’s Facebook page so it can be watched at a later time. Life groups are meeting over Zoom throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For those who like to worship outdoors, the Outdoor Church Listening Party meets out front during the morning service. Also at that time, Kids Church Outdoors is offered for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade. Register on the website.
For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, will resume its regular hours starting with the service of Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at the church with social distancing and through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
Sunday School has resumed with lessons held outside and online on a rotational basis. All children through high school are invited to attend church in person each Sunday. For more information, check the church’s website.
On Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Paraklesis to St. Nicholas the Wonderworker (prayer service for the sick and suffering) followed by an outdoor discussion group. All are invited to participate in person or via the internet.
The second Greek to Go Drive-Thru Greek Festival will be Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. More details to follow.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, is offering outdoor Sunday worship services in September at 10 a.m. at the rear of the meetinghouse.
There is ample room for social distancing. Chairs are available or people can bring their own or a blanket to sit on. Face masks are required.
The service will also be available via Zoom on Sunday at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzalez, will offer a regular Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
There is limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely space. The meeting is also available on Zoom.
“Shadow Empire” will be presented — making sense of the state of the world and how to find fulfillment in light of faith, history and scripture. At 10 a.m., “The Marriage of the Church and State”; 11:30 a.m., “Constantine’s Christianity.”
To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will offer an in-person but socially distant service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available. Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury.
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment.
The Blessing of the Animals Drive-Thru will be Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. Enter from any of the streets adjoining the parking lot and follow the signs. Bring a pet or a picture and meet the pastor at the far end of the parking lot for blessings.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This week’s lesson-sermon — “Reality” — consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. It can be replayed 24/7.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Coronavirus coverage is free; find it in the menu. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: Call 978-255-1031 or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com and www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Since St. Paul's is unable to offer its annual Fall Fair & Silent Auction this year, it will sponsor a fundraising pizza party at Flatbread in Amesbury on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of all pizza sales will benefit the church.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies again using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The church is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. Blood drives are scheduled for the following dates: Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is now located in the former Unity on the River building at 58 Macy St., Amesbury.
Although church members are not gathering inside the building, worship services are still offered online each week.
Periodically throughout September and October, in-person outdoor worship will be offered at the church’s various locations, weather permitting. People should bring their chairs and because the services are outside, masks are encouraged but remain optional.
For more information, including the service’s time: www.rock-church.org/#this-weeks-livestream-worship.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, welcomes everyone back to church Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Face mask and social distancing required. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/?rf=413353295535505. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/firstparishworship.
Anyone wishing to attend by phone can dial 929-436-2866 and enter meeting ID 442 272 605.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/.
To donate money to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church no longer accepts clothing donations due to pandemic-related circumstances but hopes to resume in the future and will notify the public.
First Church of Rowley
First Church of Rowley will offer Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
