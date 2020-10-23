To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed on Friday for the weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. with social distancing and through livestreaming.
Livestreaming occurs on the church’s website, Facebook and YouTube under Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA. All services available for replay on these sites.
Sunday School is being held outside and online on a rotational basis. All children through high school are invited to attend church in person each Sunday. For more information, check the church’s website.
The second Greek to Go Drive-Thru Greek Festival is Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Preorders only for curbside pickup. Check the church’s website at http://annunciation.ma.goarch.org/ for ordering details and place orders early.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the congregation celebrates the Feast day of St. Demetrios with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to attend. On Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Paraklesis to St. Nicholas the Wonderworker (prayer service for the sick and suffering) followed by an outdoor discussion group. All are invited to participate in person or via the internet.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: Visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, will offer a livestreamed worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. at http://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Tyler Lenocker will preach on “The Last Word on Prayer,” the latest in a series, “Living on the Edge,” an examination of the Book of Revelation. A Zoom Bible study based on the same topic will be presented each Thursday at 11 a.m. at https://bit.ly/OSPrayer.
The church’s symposium, “A Great Awakening Meets a Just Awakening: the 250th Commemorative Anniversary of George Whitefield,” can be viewed on its YouTube page at http://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The Public Square Forum will help lead a series of discussions on the question, “Can the church reverse course on racial injustice”? The first event, an online discussion of the book “White Fragility,” will be Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. See whitefield2020.com to register.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues with meals distributed outside the church on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org., go to the Facebook page or call the office at 978-465-9666.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, will offer a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the meetinghouse.
There is ample room for social distancing. Face masks are required. The service will also be available via Zoom on Sunday at 10 a.m. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org.
A free sound healing concert will be performed at the church Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. featuring sacred classical music and contemporary inspirational songs. Limited seating with social distancing; come early or reserve a seat at 978-465-7734. Extra masks and hand sanitizer at the door. Donations welcome to support the music ministry. The concert can also be heard live on Zoom through a link available on the church website.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, will offer a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport. Scroll down for the live service.
A grab-and-go breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. using social distancing protocols.
The last food drive of the year will be Saturday, Oct. 24, in the church parking lot on Pleasant Street. People should pull up and their contributions will be unloaded.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, will offer a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with overflow seating in the Main Hall.
Face mask and social distancing required. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
An ecumenical candlelight Taizé service will be held Sunday, Nov. 1., at 7 p.m. with the theme “God’s Love, Presence and Support Through Every Difficulty.”
Taizé prayer is a simple form of ecumenical Christian prayer centered on scripture, silence and song. It involves singing and listening to the word of God in an atmosphere of silence and peace. The music will consist of simple repeated refrains, enabling worshippers to enter into prayer. There will be readings from scripture, petitions and a time of silent prayer. In this type of service, the community gathers to listen to God.
For more information, call the church at 978-372-3463 or visit www.grovelanducc.org.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
The Old Tyme Country Fair will be virtual this year. The deadline for orders is Saturday, Nov. 14. The raffle drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 18. For more information: www.oldtymecountryfair.com.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers most Sunday worship services and programs online due to COVID-19.
The livestream service broadcast is at 10:30 a.m. Access the livestream through the church’s website at www.frsuu.org or through the YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
The sermon on Sunday, Oct. 25, will be “Carry Us Onward” and explore themes of the turning season and remembrance of ancestors. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach about the connections between Halloween, All Souls Day, and Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. All attending are invited to participate from their homes in a concluding ritual of remembrance. Participants may wish to have photos of their deceased loved ones and ancestors for their own use in this ritual.
Young Church online programming has begun. Contact Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org to register.
Visit the church website to view the most recent list of programming published in the latest edition of the newsletter, The Steeple. To join the newsletter distribution list, or for more information on the church, email info@frsuu.org, go to www.frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, invites everyone to listen to the live service from The Mother Church in Boston at christianscience.com on Sunday at 10 a.m.
This week’s lesson-sermon — “Probation After Death” — consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy. It can be replayed 24/7.
A testimony meeting from The Mother Church is also on the same website Wednesday at 2 p.m. with replay until 8 a.m. on Friday. Participants from around the world share accounts of healing they have experienced through their study of Christian Science.
The Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore), 1 Merrimac St., #9, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Christian Science Monitor’s international news is available at www.csmonitor.com. Coronavirus coverage is free; find it in the menu. At jsh-online.com, there are free articles offering healing ideas in regard to current issues.
For more information: Call 978-255-1031 or visit www.christiansciencenewburyport.com and www.Facebook.com/FCCSNewburyport/.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, returns to two in-person worship services on Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Preregistration is required on the church website at www.hopenewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-HOPE and registering with the office.
The new sermon series is “Imagine Church,” a multiweek look at metaphors for the church. The service will also be livestreamed each Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at hopenewburyport.com/online.
A video of the service will be on the church’s Facebook page so it can be watched at a later time. Life groups are meeting over Zoom and at the church throughout the week for community, study and spiritual growth.
For those who like to worship outdoors, the Outdoor Church Listening Party meets out front during the morning service. Kids Church begins in the gym at 9 a.m. followed at 10:45 a.m. by Kids Church Outdoors for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade. Preregister on the website.
Operation Christmas Child Gift Drive has begun. Go to www.hopenewburyport.com/occ to learn more. For more information about the church, visit the website or call the office.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host an online Sunday service at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The church’s Among Friends Meals Program offers free meals to go Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. with food to be picked up at the Parish Hall. Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church by calling the office at 978-465-5351. Wear a face mask when picking up meals.
For more about the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org and 978-465-5351.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Pastor Matt Willis-Goode, will offer Sunday worship on Zoom at 11 a.m.
Services will continue to be held on Zoom until the church council deems it appropriate to reopen for in-person worship. The church is proceeding with patience, caution and concern for the most vulnerable before reopening the building.
Check the church’s Facebook page at peoplesnewburyport.com/church for the link or see the pastor’s live message on the page. To listen to the service by phone, call Willis-Goode at 978-308-9841 or Barbara at 978-462-4647 for directions.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all activities at the church have been postponed until further notice. The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in memory of Richard MacBurnie.
For more about the church, if you need prayer or need to talk to someone, contact Willis-Goode or Barbara.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, will host a pie and cookie sale this fall instead of its annual fair.
The sale will be Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. with fresh, prepackaged cookies along with frozen turkey and apple pies.
For guaranteed availability, preorder pies by visiting Pilgrimchurch01860@gmail.com to request an online order form. Face masks are required for both events with state COVID-19 guidelines followed.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore is now located in the former Unity on the River building at 58 Macy St., Amesbury.
Although church members are not gathering inside the building, worship services are still offered online each week.
Periodically throughout October, in-person outdoor worship will be offered at the church’s various locations, weather permitting. People should bring their chairs and because the services are outside, masks are encouraged but remain optional.
For more information, including the service’s time: www.rock-church.org/#this-weeks-livestream-worship.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, is hosting weekly online services Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at www.caa-newburyport.org. or contact Marie Katzen, the synagogue administrator, at admin@caa-newburyport.org or Matthews at cleader@caa-newbuyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, will be streaming worship on Facebook Live. People can access it on the church Facebook page. There will also be a Zoom broadcast. Anyone interested can email the church for the meeting link.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson, 978-388-0982. Online: www.main-street-church.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, led by the Rev. Brian Gonzàlez, will offer a Sabbath meeting at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of the value of education to believers. No prior study necessary. Limited seating with room for a dozen or more guests widely spaced. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture, preaching but no singing for now. The service is also available on Zoom. To Join Zoom meetings: call George Odell at 978-609-3677. Leave a message if no immediate answer.
Tuesdays: Prayer and study from 7 to 8 p.m. only by Zoom.
For more on the church: 978-388-3352 or https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/firstparishworship.
Anyone wishing to attend by phone can dial 929-436-2866 and enter meeting ID 442 272 605.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register at https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/.
To donate money to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
The church no longer accepts clothing donations due to pandemic-related circumstances but hopes to resume in the future and will notify the public.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. In-person Masses will be offered weekends at the churches. Visit www.hriccatholic.org for more information and to learn how to sign up to attend a live Mass. Anyone without internet access may call the offices at 978-462-2724 or 978-346-8604 to reserve a space at a Mass.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies again using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the parish house at 11 a.m., instead of the sanctuary, until further notice. Bible study will be in the parish house on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The church is holding monthly blood drives on Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. Blood drives are scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, led by the Rev. Nancy Wichmann, will offer an in-person but socially distant service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are required, hand sanitizer is available. Worship services are also available live and later on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury.
Wichmann has office hours and makes visits as needed on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m. Call the office to make an appointment.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room. Social distancing rules in place. Participants may enter through the door on the side of the church adjacent to the CVS parking lot.
The church offices are open by appointment only. The phone number of the church is 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours.
For the church website, go to www.eastparishumc.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship Sunday at 302 Main St., West Newbury.
The service will be held in the sanctuary according to all recommended guidelines from the state for places of worship. Sermons are recorded and available by request or on the YouTube channel. Everyone must wear a mask and instructions will be given upon entry to keep the required distance.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Limited seating available in both parishes. Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the lower church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Parishioners must register in advance to attend Mass by going to the website, livingwatercatholic.org, or calling the parish office to register at 978-388-0330 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.